The Chester Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a pork loin feed to benefit Justin Minnaert on Saturday at the fire hall in Chester. Service begins at 5 p.m.
Minnaert was involved in a dirt bike accident on July 19. A spinal injury resulted in paralysis from the waist down. According to a Caring Bridge journal, he was transferred in early August to the Craig Hospital in Colorado. The hospital provides specialty rehab for those with spinal cord and brain injuries.
The Caring Bridge journal reported he returned home on Oct. 8. The entry, written by his wife Kendra, indicated that seeing the harvest and being reunited with his family were highlights.
"There are no words to describe how we felt to be able to see them all again and know that we wouldn't be leaving again anytime soon," she wrote.
A freewill donation will be accepted for the dinner.
"There will be to-go containers for people who are concerned about COVID," said Minnaert's aunt, Jodi Heyn.
In addition to the meal, raffle tickets are being sold for a variety of donated items. These include a Green Mountain Daniel Boone pellet grill from F&M Co-op Oil, 2021 Can-An HD8 DPS UTV from Roelofsen's, a Ruger 6.5 Creedmoor with scope from Blue Collar Tactical, two $500 gift certificates from Interlakes Sport Center, $5,000 in vouchers to Kibble Equipment, vehicle reconditioning from Prostrollo Auto Mall, and a set of four tires with a value up to $800 from STS.
Raffle tickets are available for $50. For more information, call Ryan Heyn at 605-291-9823 or Brian Siemonsma at 605-366-4111.