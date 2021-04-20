Community Center requests additional operating funds

The director of The Community Center in Madison and several of the center's board members made a request on Monday to the Madison City Commission to move money from two of the center's reserve funds to supplement its operating budget.
Nick Hansen, the center's director, and several board members, including Jennie Thompson and Danny Frisby-Griffin, asked the commissioners to approve the transfer of about $89,550 from the center's capital-outlay reserve and maintenance reserve funds to supplement The Community Center's operating budget.
Hansen said the staff would use the transferred money to purchase supplies for the center's programs. The Community Center's board had discussed making the transfer request during its April 15 meeting.
According to Hansen, the wellness center, which is a joint program of the city and Dakota State University, is still seeing adverse effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the related economic downturn. Hansen told the city commissioners that the center had taken steps toward fiscal recovery and had applied for a grant.
Frisby-Griffin, who spoke to the commissioners via the internet, pointed out that the center's income was affected by not conducting day-care programs for children during the pandemic. He also noted that some patrons had concerns about gatherings during the pandemic.
The Community Center was closed in late winter 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the facility partially reopened in early spring to patrons who were kept at limited numbers. The center's board members decided to reopen The Community Center on July 1 for regular operations related to adult patrons and group activities.
Hansen told the commissioners that credits were given to patrons while The Community Center was closed. He and the board members said they were recruiting patrons to return to using The Community Center on a regular basis. They also noted that the center plans to operate a children's day-care program this summer, and about 40 boys and girls are signed up for day-care services.
Frisby-Griffin said the day-care program was "...something we're actively working on to bring revenue back in." He also pointed out that the center had at least one unexpected, significant expense during 2020 -- the replacement of fire alarms at a cost of $30,000.
Commissioner Adam Shaw made a motion to immediately provide 60% of the requested transfer funds to the center's operating budget. Shaw also asked The Community Center officials to provide a more detailed plan as to how they planned to deal with the financial difficulties.
The partial transfer of 60% would amount to about $53,730.
The transfer request made by the wellness center officials was added to the commissioners' April 19 meeting agenda by the finance office staff sometime after noon on Friday.