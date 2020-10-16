The Lake County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In addition to conducting routine business, commissioners will approve a comprehensive land use plan agreement with First District Association of Local Governments, receive an update on the COVID-19/security project for the state's attorney's office from Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare, and review the fourth-quarter report for the Local Emergency Management Performance Grant which will be submitted to the state Office of Emergency Management.
County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will bring a personnel issue before the commission and Sheriff Tim Walburg will ask commissioners to approve a resolution authorizing the transfer of property. In addition, Welfare Officer Mandi Anderson will ask them to consider a burial application.
Wearing her planning and zoning officer hat, Anderson will ask the commission to approve six plats, as well as conditional-use permits for Jerry Cozad, Tim Basler, Richard Bothwell, Thomas and Ingrid Engler, Brian Kern, Rustic Acres and NorthWestern Energy.
At 11 a.m., a hearing will be held on a request to amend conditions of a conditional-use permit for Albert Lee Yager and Donna Yager.
No discussion items are on the agenda.