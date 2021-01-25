O-R one-act makes slapstick dash through Greek mythology

Laughter is the best medicine, and that's exactly what the one-act team at Oldham-Ramona provides with "The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza."
"We needed something a little upbeat, something that would entertain," said director Maren Fischer. "We need laughter in our lives."
During the past year, students at Oldham-Ramona not only have faced what everyone else has -- a world turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic and the most bizarre presidential election in living memory -- but have also dealt with the challenges inherent in having one of their own battling cancer.
"One of the cast from last year who won an award at regionals is actually in the hospital," Fischer noted.
Clay Misar was diagnosed with acute mylocytic leukemia (ALM) in May and was in remission when discharged from the hospital in October. Due to the aggressive nature of the leukemia, a bone marrow transplant was still advised.
Earlier this year, he went to the University of Minnesota to have the transplant, but first he had to have a portion of his right lung removed as a result of a fungal infection. His mother, Annitta Misar, provides regular updates in his Caring Bridge journal.
On the stage in the Oldham gym, Misar's older brother Clint, a senior, is one member of the small cast who slips from role to role as the play makes a slapstick dash through Greek mythology beginning with the Titans and culminating with a battle from "The Illiad" acted out with little toy soldiers.
At one point, Clint -- acting in the role of Orpheus -- sings about his lost Eurydice with lyrics set to the tune of "Last Kiss," also known as "Where, Oh Where Can My Baby Be." This is his fifth year to participate in the school's one-act play. He originally started behind scenes as part of the crew.
"You try a lot harder and work a lot harder," he said about performing in his final one-act. As a senior, he knows he won't have another chance to help his school prepare for competition.
Fischer said the group has faced some unique challenges in preparing this year, beginning with auditions. The school was using remote learning when it was time to cast the show, so students held virtual auditions.
"They recorded themselves," Fischer said. She asked them to portray different characters and assigned tasks, but they had to submit recordings to be considered for a part.
In addition, this year she opted to simplify the costuming and set. Students changed roles by changing headgear or grabbing a simple prop, such as the book labeled "Greek Mythology" that the narrators, portrayed by Maddy Eich and Jensine Matson, use when explaining the scenes.
"The judges are not supposed to judge on set and costumes," Fischer said, explaining her decision. "They're really looking at the students' acting and their talent."
In "The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza," students have ample opportunity to showcase their talent by slipping from one role to another. Matson slips from the role of narrator to that of Rhea, the Titan whose brother/husband Cronus eats their children. At the same time, Eich slips from the role of narrator to that of a counselor, encouraging the Titans to discuss their issues.
The play continues to move forward through a medley of Greek stories. Junior Ramey Gearhart, who has previously been part of the crew rather than on stage, begins as Cronus but slips into other roles as the play progresses.
As Pandora's husband, he's obsessed with the box. As the father of Orpheus, he dons a hat and acquires an accent. In depicting "The Illiad," he becomes Achilles. Other students are equally flexible in depicting a wide range of characters with lines that have the audience laughing out loud.
In addition to the students already named, the following are involved in this year's one-act: Breanna Coomes, Kylee Misar, Hanna Coomes, Caleb Fischer, Emma Powell and Brody Westall. Assistant director is Amber Misar.
Eich, who like Clint Misar is a senior, was pleased with the work that this year's cast and crew put into the production.
"This year we had a lot more dedication from our cast," she said.
In part, this was due to fewer conflicts. None of the actors had the conflict of basketball practice, so they could rehearse after school. This had the additional benefit of allowing them to rehearse in Oldham, where the district's only stage is located.
"It's been so nice to practice on a stage every time," Eich said. Normally, they practice in classrooms with the space marked off on the floor with tape, only setting foot on a stage a few times prior to competing.
Both Misar and Eich were pleased with Fischer's selection for their final one-act. They especially enjoyed figuring out how to portray all the different characters.
"Basically, we all just messed around with different accents until we found one everyone liked," Misar said.
The Oldham-Ramona student body was the first audience to see the piece. It was a hit.
"The cast enjoyed performing for their peers, and the student body really enjoyed it," Fischer said.
The team performed for a public audience over the weekend and will compete in regional competition on Tuesday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison.