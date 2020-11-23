The Madison City Commission approved on Monday a proposal to develop a job description for a city administrator and to make plans to advertise for filling the position.
More than a dozen local business people attended the city commissioners' meeting, apparently to listen to Commissioner Adam Shaw outline the proposal. According to Shaw, the city had reached a point in which Madison needed a full-time administrator to provide proper oversight for municipal departments and coordinate resources.
Shaw said certain individuals in the community had discussed the creation of a city administrator’s position for “quite some time.”
During the discussion on a motion for creating a job description and advertising it, the commissioners listened to comments supporting and opposing the proposal.