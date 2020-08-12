Spirit of Madison musicians practicing for fall events

The young musicians who perform in the Spirit of Madison band are currently using small-group, outdoor practice sessions to prepare for any fall events in which they can provide entertainment.
The marching band members have found times without rainfall to meet and practice music on their practice field northwest of the Madison High School building.
Nicole Decker, the MHS band director, refers to the practice groups as "sectionals" and said in an email that student leaders of each section are responsible for hosting a rehearsal meeting.
"It helps the groups focus on their smaller-group needs over the larger ones," Decker said. "It also allows me to help the smaller group with issues (that) I may not be able to hear while with the larger group."
During the small-group practice sessions, observers can see the MHS musicians gathered in circles in separate spots on the practice field.
According to Decker, the circles let the teenage musicians hear each other better and "...communicate with their body language."
"The older members can see if a younger one (musician) is struggling and if the group is all together," Decker added.
According to Decker, the Spirit of Madison musicians plan to perform during all home football games that are held this fall. Despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, the MHS band members are also planning to perform an "Under the Lights" event in September, but organizers haven't picked a specific date.