Marty Warns had a bit of a surprise on Friday when he was counting the donations collected by Salvation Army bell ringers at Sunshine Foods and Lewis Drug -- a gold coin bearing the legend, "1871 Victoria D G Britanniar Reg F D."
"I don't know when it was put in," he said, noting that he and Daily Leader sports editor Larry Leeds had been ringing the bell at Lewis Drug that day.
Leeds was also surprised by the donation.
"I really didn't see anyone put anything in that looked like a wrapped-up coin," he said.
He noted a lot of children putting in coins, but didn't see anyone drop anything unusual into the bucket. Coins are a welcome donation, according to Warns.
"Sometimes people say, `This is all I got,' but it all adds up at the end of the day," he said.
Last year, he estimated, nearly $1,000 had been donated in coins alone. That is not counting the gold coin which was anonymously donated.
This is the second year in a row that a gold coin has been dropped in a Salvation Army bucket on the first Friday in December. Just like last year, the coin was wrapped in yellow paper and secured with tape.
"When I saw it, I thought, `It can't be; it just can't be'," Warns said. "But it was another gold coin."
When minted, the British coin was a five-pound gold piece. The full text of the legend, when translated from Latin, means "Victoria, by the Grace of God, Queen, Defender of the Faith."
Warns has no idea what the coin, which is slightly smaller than a quarter, is worth. Based on his understanding, it could be worth anything between $400 and $1,600.
"Last year, I took it to a coin dealer in Sioux Falls," he said.
Bell ringers will be collecting donations through Christmas Eve, according to Warns. Last year, the bell ringers collected $10,126.93, most of which has been distributed to those in need in the Madison area, according to Sarah Hock, community service worker at Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership.
"We paid people's utilities. We paid people's rent. We paid for prescriptions. We paid for people who come through town who are considered homeless and need a place for one night," she reported.
Hock explained that Salvation Army funds are often used to augment other funding that she has available to help individuals in need in the county.
"I'll be just a little short on my funding and the Salvation Army can kick in a little," she said, noting that an individual can receive no more than $150 from the Salvation Army in any given year. "We actually do a lot with it. That was also the money used for the shoe project."
Earlier this year, the Salvation Army partnered with other community organizations to ensure that children who needed school shoes were able to obtain them.
Despite the pandemic, which has created an economic hardship for many, people are being generous this year, according to Warns.
"Donations are up from this time last year," he said. "A lot of people are concerned about their neighbors."
Bell ringers are still needed to staff the two sites through Christmas Eve. Those who are interested in helping the Salvation Army raise funds to help area residents in need can contact Marty Warns at 605-480-1606 or at mwarns.com.