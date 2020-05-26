Firefighters from around Lake County responded to an emergency call on Sunday morning that sent them to a rural address 3 miles southwest of Nunda.
Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert reported that his firefighters manned three fire trucks at 9:10 a.m. and went to 45606 226th St. north of Madison. Minnaert said firefighters from Nunda, Ramona, Chester and Wentworth also responded to the house fire.
According to Minnaert, the house, which was unoccupied at the time of the fire, was destroyed. The occupants were away from home, camping during the Memorial Day weekend.
No injuries and no other property damage were reported from the fire. Minnaert said an investigator was expected to visit the scene and try to determine the fire's cause.
The Madison firefighters returned to their station at 1:30 p.m.
Area residents set up a GoFundMe page, at "House fire recovery," for contributions to a fire-relief fund.