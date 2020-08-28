The Madison City Commission will look at bids submitted for the construction of a new water tower in the city when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The commissioners removed the review of the water towers bids and consideration of approving one of the construction bids from the Aug. 24 agenda because city officials wanted more time to study the bid information. Madison officials are working on plans to build a new 750,000-gallon water tower in the Lakeview Industrial Park.
The city commissioners are holding their meeting with online, distance-connection technology. The public can join the meeting by going online with a computer, tablet or smartphone to global.gotomeeting.com/join/900531685. Individuals can also join via phone by dialing 571-317-3112 and using access code 900-531-685.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Acknowledging a VFW Joker's Run fund-raiser to raise money to build a Veterans Honor Park in Madison.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a change order for KLJ and National Sealant & Concrete LLC regarding airport runway rehabilitation and maintenance.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a certificate of substantial completion for Halme Inc. regarding a water-main improvement project along Division Ave.
-- Authorizing the purchase of playground equipment and poured-in-place rubber surfacing.
-- Adopting a resolution to amend established employee compensation for 2020.
-- Accepting a modified fixed interest rate and authorizing the mayor and finance officer to execute documents related to a refund for water revenue bond, series 2013.
-- Approving extension requests for sidewalk improvement 2016 for lots 6 and 10 in Rittger's Subdivision.
-- Discussing any new information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
-- Changing the date of the commissioners' first September meeting to Sept. 8 due to the Labor Day holiday.
At the end of their meeting, the commissioners have scheduled a closed session to discuss two topics. The first discussion will deal with the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor. The second discussion will focus on preparing for contract negotiations or negotiating with employees or employee representatives.
After their regular meeting, the commissioners and other Madison officials will hold a discussion on the 2021 municipal budget.