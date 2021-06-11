The Oldham-Ramona board of education will discuss a possible consolidation with Rutland as part of a regular meeting on Monday evening.
The board met in a joint session with the Rutland board on June 2 in a community meeting at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse to share with the public information they are considering. Consultant Tom Oster made the presentation and helped to field questions.
On Monday, the board will meet at 6 p.m. in the Oldham-Ramona multi-purpose room.
In addition to routine business, the board will receive a report on the Northeast Educational Services Cooperative, and reports from Principal Andrew Johnson, business manager Cassi Johnson, and Superintendent Michael Fischer.
Following an executive session to discuss personnel, the board will appoint open school board positions, approve property liability insurance and workers' compensation renewal, and set the date and time for the 2021-22 budget hearing. In addition, they will approve disposing of surplus items by the appropriate means, discuss COVID-19 and ESSER funding, and consider updates to the structural engineer report.
The final item on the agenda is the possible consolidation. The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on July 11.