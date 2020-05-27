The city of Madison has created a plan to help residents conduct a revised citywide cleanup this spring if homeowners are interested in hauling their unwanted household items and debris to Madison's restricted-use site themselves.
Commissioner Kelly Johnson announced at the end of Tuesday's meeting that finance office staff would include coupons in the city's next residential utility bills that would allow a single, free drop-off from a pickup or small trailer at the restricted-use site.
The coupons would have a color code that would allow homeowners their free drop-offs on a separated schedule of June 15-29, June 29-July 13, July 13-27, and July 29-Aug. 10. Local businesses would not receive coupons.
The restricted-use site will not accept appliances, household garbage, paints or stains, hazardous waste, electronic devices or yard waste. Residents can call the city's public works office at 256-7515 if they have questions about acceptable items.
Johnson said each household can also dispose of four vehicle tires not mounted on rims. He said that additional loads dropped off at the restricted-use site would cost $12 per cubic yard.
Commissioner Bob Thill reminded Madison residents that they can dispose of yard waste and wooden pallets at the municipal yard-waste site located in southeast Madison near the municipal wastewater plant.
Madison homeowners would need to provide the coupon and a recent utility bill stub when they make their drop-offs.
Madison's restricted-use site is located 2 miles west and 1/2 mile north of Junius.
Madison's annual citywide spring cleanup was canceled earlier this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.