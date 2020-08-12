Helping Kids Round First sends meal packets to Nicaragua

Baseball -- that was the hook. That's how Helping Kids Round First, a charitable organization based in Flandreau, began helping the people of Nicaragua.
Craig Severtson, founder of the nonprofit, first took baseball gear to the Central American nation in 2009. Since then, one thing has led to another.
"You meet people and form relationships like you do here," he explained. "What started out as a vision goes new places you never imagined."
This week, that new place involved shipping 145,000 meals in a 20-foot shipping container to Nicaragua, which is the poorest country in Central America and the second poorest in the Western Hemisphere. More than a dozen Madison community residents, including many from St. John Lutheran Church, were among those involved in packaging the meals.
"This is a new need that has developed since the COVID-19 pandemic," said Scott Parsley, one of the volunteers. "People are out of work and there is no market for what is produced."
The ingredients for the simple meal packets were acquired from an Iowa-based nonprofit, Then Feed Just One. Each contains one cup of soy flour for protein, one cup of rice, one tablespoon of dried vegetables and 1 teaspoon of a mixture of vitamins and chicken bouillon. Manually assembled from bulk supplies, the bags are then sealed.
When prepared with six to 10 cups of water, each meal packet will feed six.
"They will probably put some chicken or some beans with it," Parsley said.
The Madison group was just one of many who were involved in assembling the meals. Returning most frequently were groups from Our Savior Lutheran Church, Flandreau, and Messiah Lutheran Church, rural Flandreau.
"In the midst of this pandemic, people were looking for a distraction, for a way to get out and help someone else," said The Rev. Alan Blankenfeld, pastor of Our Savior Lutheran.
He explained that helping people in greater need put into perspective the pandemic-related challenges faced by the people of South Dakota.
He, personally, had no problems with bringing the project to his congregation. In doing so, he was influenced not only by his Christian values but also by family history. His mother was a refugee from Latvia and experienced hunger as a result of this.
"She instilled in me the importance of helping others," Blankenfeld noted.
Consequently, when he was approached about having members of his congregation help with the project, his response was immediate.
"When Craig came to talk with me about it, I just thought, `Yes, we need to do this'," Blankenfeld said.
He fully expects others in the congregation to become involved as meals are prepared for future shipments. Due to the timing of this shipment, other obligations prevented younger families from being involved in this effort, he said.
Other groups to help included a Hutterite colony, a bank from Elkton, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, the Augustana University baseball team and McGuire Iron of Sioux Falls, which also partners with Helping Kids Round First to build irrigation systems for cooperative farms in Nicaragua.
The record for packaging is currently held by Messiah Lutheran, which packaged more than 13,000 meals in two hours, Parsley said.
In organizing the project, the health and safety of volunteers was a consideration, according to Parsley. Volunteers were required to wear face masks, and temperatures were taken as a precaution. In addition, all equipment was not only washed but also disinfected.
"So far we haven't had any issues," Parsley said.
Severtson said he wasn't sure how long it would take for the meal packets to reach the families in need. Getting the shipping container to Nicaragua by rail and ship will take about 21 days.
"Customs -- that's the magic question," he said. "Hopefully, a week or two."
Once the shipment clears Customs, the palettes will be taken to the Helping Kid Round First warehouse. From there, the food will be distributed through a network of Lutheran and Catholic churches.
"Our responsibility ends at the warehouse," Severtson said.
In the past, he has made regular trips to Nicaragua with the supplies that he sent. While he initially carried only baseball gear, that has changed over time. His organization is now involved in helping to establish cooperative farms and to address other needs in the small country.
When Madison Regional Health System moved into its new facility, equipment from the old facility was shipped to Nicaragua through Helping Kids Round First to address some of the shortages at hospitals there. Similarly, Helping Kids Round First shipped equipment from Madison Care and Rehabilitation Center to the impoverished country after the local nursing home closed.
In recent years, due to civil unrest and now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Severtson has not been able to travel to Nicaragua or to take local delegations with him. He does, however, have staff there with whom he coordinates efforts.
"Right now, everything we do is on an emergency basis," he said. "We send a lot of money to make sure people have food and COVID supplies."
This week's shipment of food was the first of its kind, but Severtson hopes to send another in the near future. Currently, he is involved in fund-raising efforts for this. Normally, he would approach businesses, but with the pandemic, he has not done so. Instead, he is turning to churches and to people of faith.
While Severtson admits that fund-raising can be challenging, he compares it to a cowboy fixing barbed-wire fence.
"You learn to like it and carry a good pair of gloves with you," Severtson said.