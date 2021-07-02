The Madison Police Department arrested two suspects this week on multiple charges of vehicle-involved thefts and property damage,
Department officials reported on Friday that Madison police officers responded on Monday to a number of reports of individuals illegally entering multiple vehicles, stealing property and committing vandalism.
The total number of complaints involved 14 vehicles and three reports of intentional damage to property.
The investigation resulted with police officers executing a search warrant on Wednesday evening at an address along S.W. 4th St. Numerous stolen items, including a handgun, were recovered during the search.
Arainna Crenshaw, 20, of Madison was arrested and charged with grand theft of a firearm, six counts of criminal entry of a motor vehicle, three counts of intentional damage to property, grand theft, possession of burglary tools and third-degree burglary. Crenshaw is currently in custody in the Lake County Jail.
William East, 18, of Sioux Falls, was arrested and charged with grand theft of a firearm, criminal entry of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property. East was released from custody and is currently out of detention on bond.
The Madison police reported that the investigation into the thefts is ongoing, and authorities could make additional charges in the future.
Madison authorities reported that all of the vehicles which were entered were unlocked. Madison police officers want to remind vehicle owners to lock their automobiles and hide valuables when leaving vehicles unattended.