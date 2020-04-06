Yellow tape appears on city park playground sets

City parks personnel wound strands of yellow "CAUTION" tape around children's playground equipment in Madison's parks on Monday morning as part of local efforts to slow down transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
The parks aren't closed, but children should avoid playing on the jungle gyms, slides, climbing towers and other play stations until the health-care community has improved prevention and treatment methods for dealing with the coronavirus.
Before midmorning, the city crew had unrolled and positioned the yellow tape around play equipment in Baughman-Belatti, Memorial and Totland parks and Flynn Field, Madison's ballpark complex.
Mike McGillivray, city parks supervisor, said area residents can use the parks' open areas and green space, but playing on the playground equipment is discouraged. During the city commission's March 30 meeting, Commissioner Kelly Johnson said the city is "strongly discouraging" people from using Madison's parks.
Although the state of South Dakota has not issued a "stay-at-home" order, state health officials have advised adults and children on safe and unsafe social interactions. For successful social-distancing practices, South Dakotans are advised to:
-- Avoid social gatherings, sleepovers, crowded retail stores and malls, visitors to their homes, travel by cruise ship or commercial airline, and being within 6 feet of others.
-- Use caution when getting takeout, grocery shopping, picking up medication, traveling and interacting with people 6-plus feet away.
-- Safely take walks, do yard work, hold a family game night and go for drives.
Madison officials are concerned about transmission of the disease among children playing together and those picking up the COVID-19 virus from a contaminated surface.
The COVID-19 virus' survival on surfaces is similar to the SARS virus, of which it is related. On plastic, after eight hours only 10% of the coronavirus that researchers deposited was remained on plastic material, according to a study recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
However, the COVID-19 virus didn't become undetectable until after 72 hours. On stainless steel, the numbers started to drop after just four hours and diminished to undetectable by about 48 hours. On copper and cardboard surfaces, coronavirus virus was undetectable by eight hours and 48 hours, respectively.
As of the weekend, South Dakota is one of nine states that has not issued a stay-at-home order for its residents. Gov. Kristi Noem has said that South Dakota residents are "...primarily responsible for their safety." The governors of Utah, Wyoming, North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Oklahoma, Arkansas and South Carolina have also not issued shelter-in-place orders.
President Donald Trump has avoided issuing a nationwide order and has left the issue up to state officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.