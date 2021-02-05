The Madison City Commission will consider approving a grant application made by the city fire department when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The Madison Fire Department plans to file a grant application with Sioux Valley Energy seeking funding for firefighters' helmets.
The firefighters will ask for the mayor's authorization for a grant from SVE's Operation Round Up program.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using Zoom technology that allows participants to join the meeting online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/92217986615. Individuals can also connect via their phones by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 922-1798-6615.
Individuals can access supplementary agenda information at www.cityofmadisonsd.com
The city commissioners will discuss any new COVID-19 information.
They have also scheduled a closed session at the end of their meeting to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor.