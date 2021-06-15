Adventurous individuals wanting to test their talents against others at maneuvering trash carts through obstacles and sorting aluminum cans and plastic bottles can sign up for the Garbage Man Olympics scheduled this week in Madison.
Organizers associated with The Dream Factory, a nonprofit group that assists critically- and chronically-ill children, are putting together the fund-raiser on the Dakota State University training field located east of The Community Center. The competition is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Thursday after a "lighting of the games" torch ceremony.
Garbage Man Olympics competitors are eligible to sign in to participate up to the start time, according to Toni Harmdierks, an event organizer. Competitors will pay $20 per person to join the contest. They can sign up individually or join in teams of up to four persons.
Participants will compete in four events -- the trash toss, garbage-cart obstacle course, bottle-bowling and recyclables sort. The competitors will each receive inaugural Garbage Man Olympics T-shirts.
According to Harmdierks, organizers will have a food booth selling pulled pork sandwiches and beans. In addition, Ken Harmdierks will occupy a dunk tank to raise money for Dream Factory projects.
The Dream Factory, a national nonprofit organization, raises money to sponsor wish fulfillments for children who have chronic or critical illnesses.
Individuals can sign up for the Madison event by going to the Facebook page for The Dream Factory - South Dakota Chapter and using an internet link. Harmdierks said the page offers a QR code, a matrix barcode that's typically scanned by smartphones, for signing up.
If a business or organization wants to provide a sponsorship, they can contact Nancy Stoffel, the event coordinator, at budscleanup or text 256-2518.