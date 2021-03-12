MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Creamed chicken over biscuits, onion roasted potatoes, green beans, mandarin oranges

Tuesday: Meatloaf, au gratin potatoes, peas and corn, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, garlic mashed potatoes, 5-way blend vegetables, tropical fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Tuna noodle hotdish, roasted broccoli, breadstick, blushing pears

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, cool jello cake

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread

Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, mandarin oranges, corn

Tuesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, garlic breadstick, pineapple tidbits, green beans

Wednesday: Chili crispitos, fresh fruit, California blend vegetables

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, sliced peaches

Tuesday: Blueberry muffin, sliced pears

Wednesday: Cheesy egg omelet, pineapple tidbits

Thursday: French toast, cheese stick

Lunch

Monday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, dinner roll

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, garlic breadstick

Wednesday: Hotdog on bun, baked beans

Thursday: Scalloped potatoes and ham

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: Waffles or cereal. HS/MS: Waffles, mini donuts or cereal

Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast bites or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast bites, long john or cereal

Wednesday: Elem: Mini pancakes or cereal. HS/MS: Mini pancakes, apple donut or cereal

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Popcorn chicken or sack lunch; baked beans. HS/MS: Tater tot casserole, hamburger/cheeseburger or sub; baked beans

Tuesday: Elem: Walking taco or sack lunch; steamed cauliflower. HS/MS: Walking taco, breaded chicken sandwich or sub; steamed cauliflower

Wednesday: Elem: Barbecued rib sandwich or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Chicken strips, french bread pizza or sub; french fries

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school