MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Creamed chicken over biscuits, onion roasted potatoes, green beans, mandarin oranges
Tuesday: Meatloaf, au gratin potatoes, peas and corn, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, garlic mashed potatoes, 5-way blend vegetables, tropical fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Tuna noodle hotdish, roasted broccoli, breadstick, blushing pears
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, cool jello cake
Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread
Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread
Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, mandarin oranges, corn
Tuesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, garlic breadstick, pineapple tidbits, green beans
Wednesday: Chili crispitos, fresh fruit, California blend vegetables
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, sliced peaches
Tuesday: Blueberry muffin, sliced pears
Wednesday: Cheesy egg omelet, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: French toast, cheese stick
Lunch
Monday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, dinner roll
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, garlic breadstick
Wednesday: Hotdog on bun, baked beans
Thursday: Scalloped potatoes and ham
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Waffles or cereal. HS/MS: Waffles, mini donuts or cereal
Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast bites or cereal. HS/MS: Breakfast bites, long john or cereal
Wednesday: Elem: Mini pancakes or cereal. HS/MS: Mini pancakes, apple donut or cereal
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Popcorn chicken or sack lunch; baked beans. HS/MS: Tater tot casserole, hamburger/cheeseburger or sub; baked beans
Tuesday: Elem: Walking taco or sack lunch; steamed cauliflower. HS/MS: Walking taco, breaded chicken sandwich or sub; steamed cauliflower
Wednesday: Elem: Barbecued rib sandwich or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Chicken strips, french bread pizza or sub; french fries
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school