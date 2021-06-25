The Madison City Commission will consider setting a bid date for the purchase of padmount switches when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will consider taking action on the process for purchasing equipment for the Madison Electric Department.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using Zoom distance-connection technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/99298202933. Individuals can also connect via their phones by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 992-9820-2933.
The staff at the city finance office reserves the discretion to change any part of the following agenda up to 24 hours before the agenda's scheduled meeting time.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Acknowledging an application for a retail (on-off sale) malt beverage and S.D. farm wine license application for Randy J. Gruenwald/Dakota Butcher Madison Inc. and setting a hearing date.
-- Acknowledging an application for a temporary retail (on-off sale) malt-beverage license for Randy J. Gruenwald/Dakota Butcher Madison Inc., regarding a Montgomery's store event, and setting a hearing date.
-- Holding a hearing on an application for the transfer of a retail (on-off sale) malt beverage and S.D. farm wine license and a retail (on-off sale) wine and cider license related to El Pino LLC/El Vaquero Restaurant.
-- Approving the transfer of the retail malt beverage and wine licenses to El Pino LLC/El Vaquero.
-- Declaring certain equipment and material as surplus property, appointing appraisers and authorizing the proper disposal of miscellaneous electronics.
-- Adopt a resolution to amend the established employee compensation for 2021.
-- Announcing a change for their next meeting to July 6 due to the Independence Day holiday.