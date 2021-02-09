Survey being conducted for Love Your Library Month

The Beatles had it half right. They sang, "All you need is love, love -- love is all you need." However, for many, a library card is equally necessary.
During February, those two strands of thought come together with Love Your Library Month.
"We've been celebrating it for as long as I can remember," said systems librarian Melanie Argo at the Madison Public Library.
Love Your Library Month is celebrated across the nation with a variety of activities. At the Madison Public Library, staff is focusing on two activities this year -- chosen to engage library patrons while at the same time keeping them safe.
The first is a brief online survey most easily accessible through the library's social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram. Click on the link and check from a list five reasons to love the Madison Public Library. The list includes such things as books, databases to use in research, reading, the librarians, book sales, and programming.
Individuals who don't find what they love on the list have space to add their own answers. Finally, there is a place to share personal stories.
"It's uplifting to see we do make a difference, even if we don't feel that way sometimes," Argo said.
The survey can also be accessed through the library's February newsletter or at https://tinyurl.com/whylovempl. In addition, paper copies are available at the library for those who prefer to participate in that way.
"It's a fun way to connect with our patrons," Argo indicated.
Survey results will be shared in the March newsletter. Already several people have included personal stories, including one person who was grateful for the ability to download audiobooks which she listened to extensively while suffering through the side effects of chemotherapy.
In addition, the library will be hosting a one week only, free will book sale. Usually, the library collaborates with the Karl E. Mundt Library to host a couple book sales each year. The Covid pandemic changed that routine.
"It's been at least a year and a half since we have had a sale," Argo observed.
As a result, books have been piling up and librarians would like to see them find new homes. With this sale, folks can take what they find and give what they choose to give.
The sale will be held in what is commonly referred to as the "newspaper room," the room to the east of the main door with the fireplace. While books won't be sorted into categories, they will be arranged for easy perusal.
"We'll make it as easy as we can with the space and time available for people to find things," Argo indicated.
In addition to these two special activities, Spring Storytime has begun. This will be held twice each week between Feb. 8 and March 30. On Mondays, it will be held at 5:30 p.m. On Tuesdays, it will be held at 11 a.m.
An air purifier has been purchased for the children's room, so it storytime will be held there. Themes for upcoming weeks include friends, penguins, blankets, names, veggies and bunnies.
Library staff and the Friends of the Madison Public Library are also discussing the possibility of resuming book club discussions using Zoom.
"It's a way to test the waters and to see if we could bring in other programs in a digital format," Argo said. At the present time, no decisions have been made, but she is hopeful more information will be available in the near future.
"We're working through the details," Argo indicated. When decisions have been made, the information will be posted on the library's website at www.madisonpubliclibrarysd.com.
For library staff, finding ways to resume programming is important. Prior to the Covid pandemic, the library was a hub of activity, which they enjoyed. The last event hosted was last year for St. Patrick's Day when Contae Loch, a local Celtic band, performed.
"We went from a crowd to being closed," Argo observed.
She did add that there are other ways in which to love the Madison Public Library throughout the year. These include:
-- Making a tax-deductible donation to the library. This can include remembering the library in estate planning.
-- Joining the Friends of the Madison Public Library. This organization advocates, raises funds and provides support for the library and related educational programs. More information can be found at www.friendsofthemadisonpubliclibrary.com.
One way the Friends will be supporting the library in February is by hosting a luncheon for library staff.
"They gave us a thank you over Christmas of a meal and they wanted to do it again," Argo noted.
-- Volunteering time. Among the many ways to do this would be helping library staff and presenting an adult program.
-- Promoting the library by urging city and county officials to invest in the library, sharing stories with friends and neighbors, speaking up for the library in community groups, and expressing support in a letter to the editor.
In all its planning and programming, the library has one goal in mind.
"We're here trying to find ways to connect with everybody," Argo said.