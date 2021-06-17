Briar Blessings fund-raiser supports bereavement program

Sometimes God's blessings are hard to see. In Jeremiah, He promises to give "a future full of hope" (29:11), but when a child's heart stops beating, the light of hope goes out of a mother's life.
"I felt like my life started over," Megan Bartel said, in speaking about the loss of her son Briar. "You're not sure how to carry on."
She had just turned 31 and was well into her pregnancy after suffering two miscarriages.
"It was a month before I was due," she recalled. "At work, I couldn't feel the baby moving. I was really worried. I called my husband, Jeremy."
They learned the baby's heart had stopped beating. When he was placed into their arms, their broken hearts could find no answers to explain their loss.
"He was perfect, a beautiful little boy -- six pounds, nine ounces, 19 3/4 inches long," Bartel said. With nothing visibly wrong with their son, they turned to their faith to navigate their grief.
In addition to faith, they were driven by responsibility. At home they had a two-year-old daughter to whom they needed to explain their loss and for whom they needed to provide care.
"It was difficult to get out of bed in the morning after we lost Briar, but we had Rilynn," Bartel said.
As an employee of the Avera system, she also found it difficult to go to work. Thursdays were especially hard, reminding her of every move she made on the day she lost her son.
One Thursday, she changed the way she approached her grief.
"Not today," Bartel told herself. "Today I am going to make it a day to remember."
She visited the director of the Women's Center where she both cried and sought a way to channel her suffering into something positive. Through a brainstorming session, they developed the idea of holding an annual fund-raiser in Briar's name to support the Avera McKennan Women and Children's Bereavement Program.
"We needed to do something to help other families, to make him proud of us," she said, explaining the decision she and her husband made to do that.
The first year, they chose a traditional fund-raiser -- a golf tournament. However, that did not make sense since neither of the Bartels enjoy playing golf. The second year, they began the Briar Blessings Sand Volleyball Tournament.
This year, the tournament will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on June 26 at Netbinders Volleyball in Sioux Falls. Those who wish to register or make a donation can do so at averafoundationevents.org/briar-blessings.
The registration fee is $300 per team. Each team must consist of 4-6 players. A silent auction will be held in conjunction with the tournament and will close at the end of the tournament. A brief program will take place during lunch.
Since its inception six years ago, the Briar Blessings fund-raiser has raised more than $100,000, according to Bartel. A letter posted on the Briar Blessings Facebook page notes how these funds have been used.
Two CuddleCots have been purchased. The Avera.org website indicates CuddleCots enable a family to spend more time with a child who dies either in the womb or in childbirth.
Legacy boxes have been purchased, which enable the family to obtain immediate photos and to have impressions made of their child. These keepsakes are invaluable, Bartel said.
"In the moment, you don't realize that's all you're going to get," she said, admitting she did not realize how precious they would become. "I remember saying, when the nurse was taking the pictures, `We're not happy'."
In addition, the funds raised help to support a program coordinator and grief counselor.
The fund-raiser takes its name from the way the Bartels explained the loss to Rilynn. One day when they saw contrails -- the white trails jets leave -- across the sky, they told her that Briar was saying `hi' from heaven. They began to call contrails "Briar Blessings."
The Bartels have been changed by the experience of losing Briar. Bartel said parents never get over the loss, but rather, carry it with them and learn from it.
"You realize how fragile life is and how special life is," she explained. "It's helped us care more and love more and help others more."
As difficult as the experience was, Bartel has come to find the blessing in the midst of the sorrow.
"We are so blessed that God picked us to be his parents and his family," she said.