Madison extends tax rebate for Custom Touch Homes

City commissioners on Monday approved an extension to a 2011 agreement between Madison and Custom Touch Homes that will provide sales-tax rebates to the Madison home-building company until spring 2031.
Eric Fosheim, executive director of the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, brought the extension to the commissioners for approval.
Madison officials signed an agreement in May 2011 that was intended to create new jobs and help fund a $2.6 million expansion of the Custom Touch Homes manufacturing plant in the city's Lakeview Industrial Park. At the time, Madison officials said the original agreement meant new jobs and new revenue for the city.
The original agreement was scheduled to expire in May 2021. It provided a 1% sales-tax rebate to Custom Touch during the next 10 years or until the amount reached $1 million. In return, the company agreed to add 50 new jobs to its Madison plant within next three years.
Madison's share of Custom Touch's sales-tax revenue is 2% of a home's purchase price. With the rebate agreement in place, the city would keep 1% and refund the other 1% back to Custom Touch for the term of the agreement.
In the sales-tax rebate agreement, the city would only rebate money determined as "enhanced sales tax revenue," or money over and above the average amount that Custom Touch previously paid annually to Madison in sales tax. The annual average was calculated at about $14,100.
"The city receives the first $14,000 and then we have a split of (the revenue) that the city would normally receive," Fosheim said.
Fosheim noted that the tax rebate had provided about $67,000 annually to Custom Touch during the first 10 years of the agreement. The city had received about $80,000 annually in sales-tax revenue.
In spring 2011, Custom Touch officials announced plans to add 48,000 square feet to the current plant building in Madison, bringing its total size to 100,500 square feet. Virginia McDonald, Custom Touch co-owner, had announced that the expansion would allow the company to produce a home every day.
According to Fosheim, Custom Touch officials had reinvested the tax rebate into the company as originally agreed. The LAIC was chosen to act as the facilitator in the tax rebate agreement. LAIC officials would receive the sales-tax rebate money from the city and then distribute the funds to the company.
Prior to 2011, Custom Touch did not collect any sales tax for the state of South Dakota or the city of Madison on homes delivered outside the state. In January 2011, Custom Touch was able to change the point of delivery for those out-of-state-delivered homes to Madison, allowing the state and city to collect sales tax on those sold houses.
At the time of the original agreement, company officials reported that Custom Touch had delivered houses to North Dakota, Wyoming, Minnesota, Iowa, Montana and Nebraska.