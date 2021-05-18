The Madison City Commission will review a series of resolutions dealing with financial matters related to infrastructure improvements, such as new water and wastewater pipe installation, when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will also consider awarding bids for the infrastructure-upgrade projects.
Before reviewing the utility-related resolutions, the commissioners will hear from Luke Christiansen regarding chickens and review updated information about repairs to the Madison Aquatic Center.
City officials plan to provide distance-connections so that persons can join the meeting through the internet via Zoom from their computers, tablets or smartphones. Individuals can go online to https://zoom.us/j/95285007920. Visitors can also join the meeting by phone by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 952-8500-7920.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Renewing retail (on-off sale) malt beverage and S.D. farm wine licenses for 2021-22.
-- Approving municipal board appointments to the park and recreation board for Mark Ferber and Allyson Nagel as an interim member.
-- Adopting Resolution No. 2021-13 establishing a convention center liquor license fee.
-- Adopting Resolution No. 2021-14 authorizing the issuance of an RD wastewater revenue bond.
-- Adopting Resolution No. 2021-15 authorizing a loan with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for wastewater system improvements.
-- Adopting Resolution No. 2021-16 establishing a sewer surcharge for sewer system improvements.
-- Adopting Resolution No. 2021-17 authorizing the issuance of a RD storm sewer sales tax revenue bond.
-- Adopting Resolution No. 2021-18 authorizing a loan with USDA for storm sewer facility improvements.
-- Adopting Resolution No. 2021-19 which would approve a legal-services agreement.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a legal-services agreement with Meierhenry Sargent LLP of Sioux Falls.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a placement-agent agreement with Colliers Securities LLC for a bond series 2021 regarding wastewater and sanitary sewer system and storm sewer system improvements.
-- Reviewing and awarding a bid for Madison water system improvements for Schedule 1 of Phase 2 for base bid A.
-- Reviewing and awarding a bid for city water-system improvements for Schedule 2 of Phase 2 for base bid B of the water tower loop line.
-- Reviewing and awarding a bid for city water-system improvements for Schedule 3 of Phase 1B for the base bid and bid alternates 1 and 2.
-- Authorizing the mayor to electronically sign a grant agreement for the Federal Aviation Administration related to the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA).
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign Amendment No. 1 to a services agreement with the Utilismart Corporation regarding utility meter data management.
-- Nominating a delegate to the board of directors of the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System.
The city commissioners will review announcements for a public hearing on May 24 regarding Ordinance 1633 dealing with medical cannabis establishments and summer office hours in the finance office and utility-billing office.
At the end of their meeting, the commissioners have scheduled a closed session to consult with legal counsel or reviewing communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters.