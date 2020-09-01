The Small Business Administration reports that lenders in South Dakota processed 23,494 Paycheck Protection Program loans through Aug. 8, when the program closed. The loans are part of the CARES Act and may be forgiven if used to keep employees on the payroll and to cover other approved expenses.
"It's been very helpful for many Lake County businesses," said Eric Fosheim, executive director for Lake Area Improvement Corporation. "It's been a great tool to help keep employees coming to work every day."
According to information available on government websites, 250 small businesses in Madison received loans affecting more than 2,000 jobs. The vast majority of these loans -- 222 -- were for less than $150,000.
They ranged from less than $1,000 for self-employed individuals or businesses identified as a sole proprietorship to $140,740 for a corporation with an NAICS Code indicating it provides landscaping services.
However, 23 businesses received larger amounts with Madison Regional Health System, a nonprofit organization seeking financial assistance to protect 275 jobs, receiving the largest loan. The exact amount was not indicated, only the loan range of $2 million to $5 million.
Eleven Madison businesses received between $350,000 and $1 million. Businesses in this loan category were Bethel Lutheran Home; BMG Services, LLC; Custom Touch Homes, LLC; Domestic Seed & Supply, Inc.; Global Polymer Industries, Inc.; Montgomery's Furniture, Inc.; PPD USA, Inc.; Prostrollo Motor Company, Inc.; Rosebud Manufacturing Co., Inc.; ADM Freight Legacy, LLC; and SBS Cybersecurity, LLC.
Another 11 received between $150,000 and $300,000. Businesses in this loan category were B&G Transportation, LLC; Farmers & Merchants Coop Oil Company; Farmers Ag Center, LLC; G.A. Murdock, Inc.; Hunter Publishing, Inc.; Lake County International, Inc.; Madison Farmers Elevator Company; May Construction, Inc.; Prostrollo Auto Plaza Co; Red Horse Seed Production, Inc.; and Stemper Auto Body, LLC.
The Paycheck Protection Program is a unique program, according to Jon Knuths, community bank president for First Bank and Trust. Local lending institutions worked with local businesses to ensure the loans could be processed in a timely manner.
"You have the relationships and you have the resources to do the loans," he explained.
Other SBA programs which can be accessed to deal with the challenge of the COVID pandemic, such as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, are handled directly by the SBA. The PPP loans are from a business' local lending institution. Only after they are forgiven will that lending institution receive government funds, Knuths indicated.
"We had to help them apply for the forgiveness," he said.
Jaime Wood, district director for the South Dakota district, said the SBA had more than 300 partner lenders in South Dakota. Between early April and the closing date in August, they processed $1.7 billion in loans.
"These local commercial lenders made all the difference in the world," she reported.
Dan Nordberg, SBA national director for rural affairs, wrote an op-ed recently that expressed the same sentiment. In it he said, "I am proud of the lenders, credit unions, Community Financial Depository Institutions (CDFIs) and community banks that partnered with the SBA to disperse more than 20 times the amount of loans in four months than the SBA provided small businesses in the entirety of 2019. Together, we have delivered vital assistance to our small business community and built a foundation for many more years of economic success and job growth."
Wood reported that about a quarter of small businesses in South Dakota applied for loans. The average loan was about $74,000.
"We noticed in South Dakota there were still a lot of people who were either not aware of it or didn't trust it would be forgiven," she said.
In part, this was true because the program charted new territory. Although the pandemic is considered a natural disaster by the federal government, the PPP is different from other federal disaster programs.
"The PPP was built as we went through it," Wood indicated.
Initially, lenders were told the loans would be forgiven if 75% was used in an eight-week period to cover payroll expenses and the remaining amount used to cover interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. This proved to be a problem.
"A lot were having trouble spending it on payroll because they couldn't get their employees to come back to work," Wood said.
With this feedback, the program was modified so that employers had up to 24 weeks to use borrowed funds for the purposes identified. In addition, the portion of the loan which was to be expended on payroll was reduced to 60%.
In South Dakota, many employers focused on their employees, according to Wood,
"What I've been hearing is that many of the businesses exceeded 60% and went up to 100% for employees," she said.
Some paid employees who didn't report to the workplace, either because the business was closed, as were many hospitality businesses, or because employees were in a high-risk category. Other businesses used the PPP funds for payroll expenses, which released other funds for growth, according to Wood. She perceived this as a good use of the funds.
"The pandemic almost shut down our economy," she noted, explaining that for some it was a temporary pause, but for a business in the process of growth, that pause could have been disastrous. However, the PPP loans changed that.
"They were still able to grow in the face of a pandemic," Wood said.
Decisions are still being made regarding PPP loans, she indicated. One issue being debated is how an EIDL grant will affect PPP loan forgiveness. Will a business be expected to repay an amount equal to the EIDL grant or not? No decision has yet been made.
In speaking about the Paycheck Protection Program, the word Wood used most frequently was "bridge." The goal is to help small businesses, those with 500 or fewer employees, get through the pandemic, but she pointed out it's an uncertain world at present.
"We're all wondering: Is the sky going to fall? Is it going to be as bad as the Spanish flu?" she explained, referencing the 1918 pandemic. "I think overall, [the PPP] has done a lot to put a sustainment bridge in place."