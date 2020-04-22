Contractor hired for city electric-upgrade project

City commissioners awarded an electric-grid upgrade project scheduled this summer in southeast Madison to a local construction contractor.
The commissioners approved a bid on Monday from May Construction Inc. of Madison. Workers will install new underground electric transmission lines and ground-level transformers and switches. May Construction officials submitted a bid of about $303,500 to perform the electric distribution improvements.
The Madison Electric Department has hired contractors to make annual upgrades to the city's electric grid in selected neighborhoods for more than a decade. Brad Lawrence, municipal utility director, described the 2020 project as "the last big one" that the city will need to perform. Lawrence said any additional upgrade projects should prove smaller in size.
The neighborhood that will receive the improvements is bordered by Grant and Division avenues and N. 3rd and Center streets, about a 12-block area. Last fall, engineers estimated that the entire project would cost about $675,000 for material, labor and engineering.
The three bids submitted for the project were opened on April 7.
The staff at DGR Engineering of Rock Rapids, Iowa, reviewed the bids and recommended that city officials approve May Construction's proposal. DGR Engineering's estimate for the contractor's portion of project was $320,000.
Madison officials received two other bids for the upgrade project. D&D Underground of Mitchell submitted a bid of about $307,500, and AEI Construction Inc. of Perham, Minn., gave a bid of about $311,200.
Push Inc. of Rice Lake, Wis., had submitted a bid for the project but asked that Madison officials withdraw its proposal from the bid process. Push Inc. officials sent a letter explaining that their staff had made an error in pricing boring units. The company was allowed to withdraw its bid.
Last month, city commissioners had approved bids from several contractors that will provide the equipment and material for this summer's electric-grid upgrade project.
Irby Utilities of Rapid City was awarded the contract for air-insulated padmount switchgear which amounted to $53,020. RESCO of Moorhead, Minn., received the contract to provide single-phase padmount transformers for about $170,900 and three-phase padmount transformers at about $76,900.
For primary power cable, WESCO of Sioux City, Iowa, was awarded the contract to provide the material at about $83,350. WESCO officials made the bid with variables for metals pricing between the time of the bid and shipment. WESCO also received the bid for providing secondary power cable at $34,775.
Graybar of Sioux Falls was awarded the contract for providing streetlight poles at the cost of about $31,700.
The total cost for all of the material amounted to about $366,000. The engineer's estimate for equipment and material amounted to $380,000.