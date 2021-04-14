Two-dose Moderna on Saturday by appointment
Based on a recommendation from the South Dakota Department of Health, the free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison has been canceled.
Following a joint statement from the CDC and FDA, the DOH is recommending a temporary pause in the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while the federal agencies investigate reports that six women developed a rare blood-clotting disorder after receiving the vaccine.
No one receiving the one-dose COVID-19 vaccination in South Dakota has experienced an adverse reaction, according to the DOH.
In lieu of the walk-in clinic, Madison Regional Health System will host a vaccination clinic on Saturday at the health-care facility's S.W. 10th St. location. The first shot of the two-dose Moderna vaccine will be administered by appointment beginning at 8 a.m. This vaccine is approved for individuals age 18 and older.
To schedule an appointment, call 256-6551.
"We'll have a second clinic in May. People will get that appointment at their vaccination on Saturday," said Kathy Hansen, director of quality, safety and emergency preparedness at MRHS.
The South Dakota DOH announced over the weekend that approximately 25% of the state has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus which causes COVID-19, and at least 50% have received one dose of the vaccine. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses.
"This milestone would not have been possible without the help of our health-care professionals and all the responsible South Dakotans who've chosen to be vaccinated," said Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon in a press release.
MRHS has been part of those efforts. Since December, when frontline health-care providers were vaccinated, the health-care facility has vaccinated approximately 5,500 people, including Dakota State University students and those who may live outside the county but work in Madison.
"We have followed what the DOH has allowed us to do," Hansen reported.
Earlier this month, the DOH began Phase II of the state's vaccination plan. This makes the vaccine available to all residents age 16 and older.
"Getting the vaccine is another tool in the toolbox of getting back to normalcy," Hansen reminded those who have not yet been vaccinated.
Side effects for individuals receiving the vaccine do vary.
"Some people have no side effects and other people have every side effect listed, but they are very short-lived," Hansen said. "Typically, they'll resolve themselves in one to two days. That's what we are seeing."
Individuals who are concerned about their side effects are encouraged to call MRHS with questions. They can speak with their primary care physician's nurse or with an ER nurse, according to Hansen.
Administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused after six women began exhibiting symptoms for a rare blood-clotting disorder between six and 13 days after being vaccinated. One person has died, according to the DOH.
The state is following the federal recommendation, according to Malsam-Rysdon, "out of an abundance of caution." Those administering the vaccine across the state were advised to stop using the Johnson & Johnson "until further notice."
"The safety and well-being of all South Dakotans is our top priority," she said in a press release. "We remain confident all those who've already received the J&J shot have no reason for immediate concern but encourage residents to speak with their medical providers should concerns arise."
In sharing information with health-care providers, state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton recommended those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine monitor their symptoms for three weeks after receiving the vaccine and to "notify their medical providers if they develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath."
The six cases which have been reported have involved women between the ages of 18 and 48.
Clayton advised health-care providers that treatment is different for the types of blood clots observed following the Johnson & Johnson vaccine than that typically administered for blood clots. Therefore, it is important to report having received the vaccine when contacting medical providers.
Nationwide, approximately 6.85 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered. The state DOH reports that 15,743 South Dakotans have received it. On April 9, 448 doses were administered at a walk-in clinic at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.