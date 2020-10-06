Superintendent Joel Jorgenson reported via email on Monday that personnel with the Madison Central School District are currently dealing with an elementary school staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 and another person -- either a student or a staff member -- at the eighth-grade level at the middle school who was diagnosed with COVID-19.
The person at Madison Elementary School was directed to go into quarantine, following guidelines set up by the South Dakota Department of Health.
Jorgenson said the elementary staff member had not entered MES for many days prior to developing symptoms, and officials believe the individual had no contact with students. The MES case should not involve contact tracing. The individual should remain in quarantine for at least 10 days.
The Madison Middle School coronavirus case involves the diagnosis of COVID-19, and parents are asked to closely observe their children for symptoms during the next two weeks. Jorgenson's notification to families was sent out by email on Saturday. State health officials are expected to investigate the middle school situation and notify any close contacts to the infected person.
The S.D. Health Department has offered precautions for household members and others who may have close contact to people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. If someone had close contact with a person who is a confirmed COVID-19 case, they should monitor their personal health starting from the last day of contact with the infected person and continue monitoring for 14 days.
Individuals should watch for certain health signs and symptoms, including:
-- Fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, taking the temperature twice a day.
-- Cough.
-- Shortness of breath.
-- Difficulty breathing.
The Health Department's guidelines for illness-onset and recovery strategies include that persons with COVID-19 who have symptoms and are directed to care for themselves at home may discontinue their isolation under the following conditions:
-- At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
-- At least 24 hours have passed since their illness recovery, which includes the ending of fever without the use of fever-reducing medicine.
-- Improvement in symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste and smell, and other problems.