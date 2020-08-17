Dusty Johnson visits Madison Elementary School

South Dakota's lone congressman paid a visit to the staff at Madison Elementary School on Monday morning to see firsthand how local educators were trying to start fall classes while keeping everyone safe from the novel coronavirus.
U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., toured several classrooms, visited the MES library and met with teachers and other educators in the lunch area to learn about the Madison Central School District's plans for reopening.
Madison's public schools had closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are scheduled to reopen for classes on Thursday.
When visiting the MES classrooms, Johnson learned that the school had replaced group tables where several children might sit to do their lessons with individual desks that faced in the same direction. Principal Janel Guse told the congressman that the school was fortunate to have student desks in storage, and some of the desks were also quickly repaired for use this fall.
Johnson asked about school bus transportation, and Guse explained that the children will have assigned seats on the buses. Guse said that staff will tell the students to not share their school supplies, but Madison educators were working on the development of interactive games that included some safety precautions.
Guse said school staff had also worked out rotating, assigned play zones for students on the playground.
"Play is important for kids of all ages," Guse said.
As a precaution, staff will clean play balls and other playground equipment after each recess.
Madison Central has devised a COVID-19 response program that contains several different mitigation levels depending on the active coronavirus-exposure levels in the community. The higher the response level rises leads to efforts such as increased face mask use, additional facility cleaning, a switch to distance learning and a return to classroom learning after a school closure.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson told Johnson that he and his staff would depend heavily on updated information from the South Dakota Department of Health on current COVID-19 infection numbers. Jorgenson said the local infection numbers would determine whether the schools would stay open or close due to the pandemic.
During a meeting with about 10 teachers in the MES lunchroom, Johnson asked about the difficulties with distance learning and losing contact with some students when public schools were closed last spring. Guse said educators "did incredible things" when they had to provide distance-learning curriculum. She and Jorgenson said teachers worked long hours, tried to provide innovative teaching methods and encouraged parents to help their children.
When Madison Central's schools were closed, Guse said educators had to work at providing academics, personal support to students and even handing out "to-go" meals to students.
Johnson said he had scheduled visits to another rural school district and a school on an American Indian reservation before returning to Washington, D.C., later this week.