Madison holds remote-learning day

Bad winter weather was scheduled to arrive at mid-January in the Madison area, and the local school district decided to use the interruption to its normal class schedule as an opportunity to hold a remote-learning day for K-12 students and teachers.
Teachers with the Madison Central School District sent lessons and computers home with students the day before the expected snow day.
In preparation for bad weather expected Jan. 15-17, the staff rescheduled athletic competitions and had students stay home that Friday. The students didn't have a typical snow day, though. Instead, they were given lesson plans and told to perform their work through distance conferencing on the internet or -- if they didn't have an internet connection -- completing the work independently.
Cotton Koch, Madison Middle School principal, said the three public schools started planning for remote-learning days when the U.S. started realizing that COVID-19 was serious business.
"We've been preparing for remote-learning since last March, knowing that we could have days where the students couldn't come to class...we also wanted to have a plan in place in the event of bad weather and having to call a snow day," Koch said.
On Jan. 14, families were told through announcements that onsite school was canceled on Jan. 15, as were sports and other activities.
The families were told that Madison schools would operate through a remote-learning day. Middle and high school students would attend online classes. K-4 students would complete lessons provided by the take-home packets, and fifth-graders would do their lesson work both online and from packets.
Grades 6-8 received lesson packets for the remote-learning day and were sent home with their school Chromebooks (school computers).
Kindra Wiese, a seventh-grade math teacher, said preparations for remote-learning days had started with the 2020-21 school last August. Wiese had explained to her students that they needed to prepare for online lessons via Zoom, an online video-conferencing system. Wiese instructed them to set up a place at home to perform class work without interruptions and to have all of their materials ready.
"I told them it would be just like if you were in the classroom working on their lessons," Wiese said.
Jennifer Flemming, an eighth-grade reading teacher, said "...attendance was really high, and the students met our expectations."
Koch said that on average, the middle school students are adept at using Google Classroom, a free web service that helps with creating and distributing assignments.
Wiese also used Google Slides, a free presentation program that is part of the Google Docs suite of online programs. Wiese said many of her students are well versed in using Zoom and email.
Both Flemming and Wiese said they kept their Zoom conferences with students to 15 minutes, partly to hold their students' attention.
Koch said about 90% of the middle school educators reported that class attendance was "right on the spot" for what was expected for a remote-learning day. He said the students "did wonderful," and the boys and girls told him they had a "good learning day."
Madison teachers had an in-service day scheduled for Jan. 18 and reviewed the remote-learning day.
Koch said the planning for remote-learning created "...far more rigorous school instruction than what we were capable of last spring when the pandemic first hit."