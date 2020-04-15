Polling places for the June 2 primary election are now set in Lake County.
The Lake County Commission took action on Tuesday to designate polling places because the Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison is not available.
County commissioners approved a resolution setting the Downtown Armory in Madison as the polling place for the three Madison city precincts for the June election.
The three other rural precincts which normally vote at the playhouse will now vote at the Lake County 4-H Center in Madison. These include Herman, Winfred, Farmington, Leroy, Clarno, Orland and Lakeview townships.
These designations are in effect only for the primary election on June 2.
The resolution passed by the county commission moved the polling places for those voters (Precincts) 5-10) who normally cast their ballots at the playhouse.
The election for Madison City Commission and the Madison Central School Board was originally scheduled for April 14, but with the COVID-19 pandemic and CDC recommendations in place, the South Dakota Legislature voted to allow city and school board elections to be postponed until June.
June 2 will now be the city/school election date. Voters throughout Lake County will vote in the state's primary election, which will also include a Republican Lake County Commission primary.
Absentee ballot applications will be sent to all registered voters by the Secretary of State's Office between April 17-24.
According to Lake County Auditor Bobbi Janke, all voters are being encouraged to vote absentee, even while polling places are available.
Voters who still want to vote absentee at the courthouse are asked to call the Auditor's Office at 256-7600 or e-mail lakeauditor@lake.sd.gov to schedule an appointment.
The Auditor's Office will handle all of the absentee ballots for both the primary election and the Madison City and Madison Central School Board elections.