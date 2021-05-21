The Madison City Commission will hold a joint session with the city planning commission when city officials meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners and planning commission members plan to hold a hearing to listen to any testimony about licensing for local medical cannabis businesses. They plan to review Ordinance No. 1633, which deals with licensing, and consider its approval. Commissioners will also consider holding the ordinance's first reading.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using Zoom distance-connection technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/99790715915. Individuals can also connect via their phones by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 997-9071-5915.
The staff at the city finance office reserves the discretion to change any part of the following agenda up to 24 hours before the agenda's scheduled meeting time.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Conducting a public hearing regarding a temporary retail (on-off sale) malt-beverage license requested by the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce and Lake Area Improvement Corporation for this summer's DownTown in MadTown events. The commissioners will also consider approval of the malt-beverage license.
-- Providing direction to city staff regarding the 2021 opening of the Madison Aquatic Center.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement with Lake County for the purchase of vehicle fuel during the upcoming year.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement with Department of Transportation regarding an airport-improvement project.
-- Discussing the organizational structure of the city's engineering department.
-- Discussing and approving The Community Center's organizational structure and the center's recreation/intramural coordinator position.
The city commissioners plan to announce a change for an upcoming meeting date to June 1 due to the Memorial Day holiday.
At the end of their meeting, the commissioners have scheduled a closed session regarding two issues that include discussing the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor. They also plan to consult with or review communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters.