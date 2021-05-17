Chester grads express appreciation in commencement addresses

One advantage to graduating from a small high school, according to graduating senior Hannah Nelson, is that commencement is shorter. However, that did not reduce the excitement in the Chester High School gym on Saturday afternoon when 21 seniors took the stage to receive their diplomas.
In a ceremony that lasted about an hour, both Valedictorian Chloe Hass and Salutatorian Nelson addressed those in attendance, and high school English teacher Christina Moyer was awarded the Friend of Education award.
"We're grateful for the opportunity to be here. We're grateful for our senior class," Superintendent Heath Larson said in welcoming family and friends to the ceremony.
Describing this year as "a great ride," he reported that, as the pandemic dragged on, students in Chester were able to participate in all activities and attended all classes in person.
Class president Avery Schut also welcomed those who gathered to honor the graduates. She said some would be pursuing higher education, but others would be joining the workforce.
"We'll always remember where we came from as we start the next chapter in our lives," she stated.
"We did it," Hass said, addressing her classmates as she began her address. She noted the support system they had as they went through school -- staff, parents, family and friends.
"My parents have taught me to be independent," she said, noting one form of support she received from her family.
She talked about the class' readiness "to take on the world" and mentioned the opportunity they had to spend time with friends as a result of the pandemic. However, the pandemic also posed challenges from which she learned "every change in the tunnel is an opportunity."
Hass also thanked the staff "for giving me the encouragement to be true to myself." In conclusion, she turned her remarks back to her classmates.
"I'm happy to say we did it together," she said.
Nelson began her remarks by drawing on class memories.
"Although we were a rowdy bunch, I think we got things figured out in the last couple years," she said.
She noted they were a class that had a reputation for arguing, but reframed "argumentative" as "persistent and persevering," which she explained are leadership qualities. She said they have also learned to be flexible.
"We're still a loud class, but that means we're consistent," Nelson indicated.
She said they were lucky to grow up in this area where they were taught to help those in need and were given numerous opportunities to participate in school events. Nelson noted that she and her classmates are excited about moving on to bigger and better things, but said they learned in Chester what they will need to succeed.
"I am not exaggerating when I say great things will come out of this class. We couldn't have done it without you," Nelson concluded.
Nelson also announced the winner of the Friend of Education award. She said Moyer had a knack for keeping students engaged, for cultivating independence, creativity and responsibility. During their junior year, when the school went to remote learning, she provided opportunities for students to learn in ways appropriate to each.
Moyer teaches speech and composition to sophomores, American literature and composition to juniors, and advanced composition and literature to seniors. She is also the oral interpretation coach. After receiving the award, she went down the front row of seniors, giving each a high five.
The graduating class chose as a class motto "We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails." Their class flower was the white rose, and their class colors were red and white.