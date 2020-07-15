Lake County commissioners did not rush to a decision on Tuesday morning when they gathered for a special meeting to discuss whether to levy a road and bridge tax to cover expenses related to maintaining county roads.
For nearly two hours, commissioners discussed the factors they were considering, questioned County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson and listened to comments from area residents in attendance.
In the end, a straw poll showed they were not in favor of levying a tax at this time, but they felt the need to continue exploring the possibility of doing so in the future.
Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann opened the meeting by explaining to the audience where their tax dollars go in the county. Folding an enlarged dollar bill, she said that 63 cents goes to the schools, 16 cents goes to municipalities and townships, and a penny goes to other entities such as rural fire departments.
"We're left with 20 cents as a county to do everything that is statutorily required," she said. Wollmann explained that if a levy were imposed, it would only affect the county portion of taxes.
Both she and Commissioner Deb Reinicke shared how much their taxes would be increased if a .90 mill tax were levied. Wollmann said her taxes would increase $135; Reinicke said hers would increase $220.
"I just wanted to put that out there because it's the easiest way to begin this discussion," Wollmann said.
Road challenges
She talked about the importance of county roads and mentioned the increasing cost of maintenance. She said the county is doing what can be done to access other resources, such as imposing a wheel tax and developing a five-year plan.
Reinicke suggested the county needed "to do something," adding, "We can't go backwards."
Nelson explained one of the increases in his proposed budget -- the amount allocated for an overlay project. He asked for $2 million. In 2020, a project was not completed because the lowest bid came in $300,000 over the $1.2 million budgeted.
"In that budget, there's nowhere to rob $300,000," he said.
Not only are costs increasing, he indicated, but the county needs an engineer to oversee the project to ensure it is done properly. In some areas, overlay work which was done in recent years is already breaking up it was not done properly.
"We're going to have to pay an engineer to make sure we're getting what we're paying for," Nelson said, explaining that would be an additional expense.
In discussing the cost of maintaining paved roads, commissioners touched on the fact that at five miles per year, it will take more than 40 years to resurface all of the paved roads in the county. However, an asphalt surface only lasts 15 to 20 years if properly maintained.
Commissioners looked at a chart showing that Lake County has more paved roads and fewer gravel roads than the surrounding counties of Kingsbury, McCook, Miner and Moody. Currently, Lake County has 220 miles of paved road and 74 miles of gravel.
The possibility of grinding up some of the paved road was discussed. This year, the county is trying a base additive on a three-mile stretch to determine whether it will help the gravel road hold its shape and hold up to traffic.
"Our roads today were built years ago and we didn't have the heavy equipment we have now -- the tractors and trailers -- to do our work," Reinicke observed.
Tax challenges
Commissioners reviewed the limitations to raising revenue placed on them by state statute. A portion of the road and bridge fund is generated by a wheel tax and by the motor vehicle fee. By law, the wheel tax is capped at $5 and the motor vehicle fee is capped at $60.
Compounding this, with the closure of My Dakota Address, Lake County has seen a reduction in revenue generated. Commissioner Dennis Slaughter observed that in the first five months of 2020, the county has received $45,000 less than previously. He asked Lake County Auditor Bobbi Janke whether this trend will continue. She said she didn't know.
In addition, the county only receives 60% of the fuel tax collected, a little over $6,000 annually, and is unable to levy a sales tax, as the city does, to increase revenue. The only option available is a property tax levy, and the commissioners have only been allowed to levy one to address road and bridge issues in recent years.
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, noted that when the commission passed a resolution in 2017 to levy a road and bridge tax, the law was so new the state Department of Revenue could not offer county governments any guidance. Now they indicate a levy can be changed with a new resolution or by commission action to reduce the amount of the levy.
Public comments
Four community members addressed the commission regarding a possible road and bridge tax levy. Each was limited to speaking three minutes.
"I can see we need some extra money to take care of the roads," Rollyn Hess said.
He said the county has responded to requests to fix a section of road near his place by putting up a bump sign. He mentioned other issues he has brought to the attention of Highway Department crews which have not been addressed.
Roger Clark acknowledged that the roads need work but questioned the need to levy a .90 mill tax.
"I figure the taxes are high enough now," he said.
Jarrett Lee praised Nelson for the work which has been done since he started and challenged commissioners to drive the roads in the county to see their condition. He said he didn't know what the solution to the problem was because no one wants to pay more taxes.
"I'm not in favor of more taxes, but if that's what has to be done, that's what has to be done," Lee said.
David Pitts wanted to know how much his taxes would go up per acre. He couldn't provide commissioners with the value of his land, so Commissioner Aaron Johnson estimated 160 acres would be valued at $500,000. At that valuation, a .45 levy would increase taxes $1.40 per acre; at .90 mill, taxes would increase $2.81 per acre.
Closing discussion
After community comments, commissioners looked at whether they should levy a road and bridge tax.
"I don't know what number is the magic number," Slaughter said. "There's never a good time to raise taxes, and this is not a good time."
To guide the discussion, Janke advised commissioners that while they haven't wanted to transfer more than $1 million, they shouldn't plan to transfer less than $1 million. She noted that complicating the matter is the $500,000 which the Highway Department is carrying over from 2020 to 2021. In the future, they will not have that.
Commissioners had to look at how the portion that would be received by municipalities would affect the county's bottom line. For example, if the county levied .45 mill, $42,613 would go to Nunda, Ramona, Brant Lake and Madison with Madison getting the majority of that based on the assessed land valuations.
While the remaining funds would enable the county to balance this year's budget request from the Highway Department. Next year, unless the Highway Department cuts its budget by $500,000, there would be another shortfall.
"Our biggest goal is to have safe-traveling roads," Nelson said, adding that changes would have to be made if the department was not adequately funded.
"We don't have the money to take care of what we have," he said.
Nelson said they would "try to come up with the best solutions to the problems we can," but noted neglect has taken a toll. "We have too many roads out there that need to be repaired."
He pointed out that putting roads back into gravel would make them easier to maintain and said he is focusing on preventive maintenance.
"It's going to take a long time to catch up to whatever needs to be done," Commissioner Roger Hageman said.
Johnson noted that in making a decision, commissioners must keep in mind the need for a new public safety building, which would also involve a tax levy.
"If there was a way we could dream up to bring in extra money to get the job done, I would jump on it in a minute," Wollmann said.
Following a series of straw votes, commissioners decided not to levy a tax this year. They broached the subject of forming a committee involving citizens to consider the matter for next year. This will be discussed in August.