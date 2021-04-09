The Oldham-Ramona School Board will discuss an information gathering meeting and discussion regarding a potential consolidation with Rutland when members hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday in the Ramona gym.
In addition to conducting routine business and receiving reports from the principal, business manager and superintendent, the board will continue discussions regarding one item of unfinished business: the appointment for an open school board position beginning in July.
New items of business on the agenda include approving the 2021-22 South Dakota High School Activities Association membership, define the eligibility threshold for life insurance, update the district life insurance policy, update the dental insurance open enrollment window, approve staff resignations and review structural engineering report.
The board will go into executive session for personnel negotiations prior to authorizing the administration to issue certified and administration contracts for 2021-22. The board will also hold the second reading of policies regarding school board member vacancies.
The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on May 10.