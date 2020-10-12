The Madison City Commission will consider adopting a resolution that will let Mayor Marshall Dennert sign documents allowing Madison to receive federal money related to coronavirus economic recovery legislation when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall.
The city's meeting was delayed one day due to the Native American Day holiday.
City commissioners are expected to pass a resolution so Madison can receive from state officials the federal money provided to South Dakota through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The federal money can help the city pay for expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners will also consider authorizing the mayor to sign a reimbursement agreement with the South Dakota Bureau of Finance and Management regarding the state's local government COVID-19 recovery fund.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Listening to comments from Michael Johnson of Madison regarding a mobile home park located on N.W. 9th St.
-- Acknowledging the city's 2019 audit report.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a service agreement with Utilismart Corporation regarding utility-meter data management.
-- Authorizing the mayor to electronically sign certification for small projects related to the September 2019 flooding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
-- Approving the city's contact information for FEMA.
-- Declaring aluminum and copper wire, pole hardware and cross arms as surplus property, appointing appraisers and setting a bid date.
-- Providing updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the end of their meeting, the commissioners have scheduled a closed session to discuss two topics. The first topic involves the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor. The commissioners will also either consult with legal counsel or review communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters.