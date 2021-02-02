Madison City Commissioners on Monday approved a list of five men who will serve as the board of directors for the Business Improvement District No. 1 and who will make recommendations to the city commissions for improvements in the local business area.
The commissioners approved Maulik Chaudhari of AmericInn, John Cozad of Best Western Plus Lakeview Hotel, Praful Patel of Super 8 Motel, Todd Jorgenson of One-Stop convenience store and DeLon Mork of Dairy Queen.
In late 2020, local Chamber officials presented a resolution to the city commission to create a BID No. 1 in Madison that would include property that is zoned and used for hotels, motels and lodging establishments. Lodging operators in BID No. 1 would collect fees to fund improvement projects. City officials were told that out-of-town travelers staying at the motels and hotels would pay the per-night fees.
Eric Hortness, Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, presented the city commissioners with a petition signed by operators of Madison's AmericInn, Super 8 and Best Western, asking for a hearing to create a BID.
With the passage of the BID proposal, the mayor -- with the approval of the city commission -- would have the authority to appoint a board consisting of property owners, residents, business operators or users of space within the business area selected for improvements.
State law allows communities to impose a special-assessment tax upon the property within a BID. The notice of intent for creating a BID should include the method of raising revenue and assure that the method is fair and equitable. If the occupational tax is based on rooms rented by a lodging establishment, the tax imposed on the transient guest may not exceed $2 per occupied room per night.
In Madison, the proposed tax was calculated to generate between $50,000 and $100,000 each year.
The resolution creating the business district would contain BID-related information that includes:
-- The proposed public facilities and improvements to be made or maintained within any such district.
-- The proposed or estimated costs for improvements, facilities and activities within a BID and the method by which the revenue is raised.
-- If a special assessment is proposed, the resolution should also state the proposed method of assessment.
By state law, any revenue generated by the businesses in the BID is available for certain improvement purposes that include:
-- The construction or installation of convention or event centers, pedestrian shopping malls or plazas, sidewalks, parks, meeting and display facilities, lighting, benches, sculptures, trash receptacles, shelters or any useful or necessary public improvement.
-- Improvement of any public place or facility in the district area, including landscaping.
-- Leasing, acquiring, constructing, reconstructing, extending, maintaining or repairing parking lots or parking garages.
-- Creation and implementation of a plan for improving the general architectural design of public areas in the district area.
-- The development of any activities and promotion of the district area.
-- Maintenance, repair and reconstruction of any improvements or facilities authorized by related state laws.
-- Any other project or undertaking for the betterment of the facilities in the district area.