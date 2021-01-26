Madison provides $50,000 for Runnings turnoffs

Madison's city commissioners agreed on Monday to provide an additional $50,000 for a Lake Area Improvement Corporation project that is expected to add two left-turn lanes to the section of SD-34 where highway traffic will turn into a new Runnings store currently under construction in a Madison industrial park.
Eric Fosheim, LAIC executive director, had met with city commissioners in late June and spoke about plans to improve the highway turnoffs that motorists would use to access a new Runnings retail store. Fosheim had asked the city to contribute $170,000 to the project that would improve the turn lanes.
Since last summer, LAIC has hired experts to perform a traffic study. They have recommended removing proposed right-turn lanes from the project and instead building two left-turn lanes at the Industrial Ave. and Division Ave. intersections.
The highway experts have also estimated that the revised highway project will cost around $220,000, about $50,000 over the original estimate. Fosheim requested on Monday that the city provide the additional $50,000.
Runnings, a home, farm and outdoor equipment store chain, purchased the Campbell's Supply store in Madison and in other South Dakota and Iowa communities in 2019. The Runnings company is currently constructing a new 68,000-square-foot retail outlet in Madison's Lakeview Industrial Park.
Fosheim apologized for returning to the city commission for more funding, saying that to provide more accuracy, LAIC could have waited until the traffic study was completed. However, he had judged that by making the original request in late June, Madison officials could more easily work the request for $170,000 into their budget for 2021.
Jeff Heinemeyer, city financial adviser, was asked about any available municipal funds. Heinemeyer replied that Madison currently possessed about $1 million in street improvement funds.
Fosheim said that Runnings officials expected to see improved retail sales from the new Madison location next to the highway. He added that the city should also experience increased sales-tax revenue.
"It makes more sense for us to do the two turn lanes now," Fosheim said.
According to Fosheim, Runnings officials are planning a July or August 2021 opening for the new Madison retail outlet.
In spring 2020, Fosheim told the city commissioners that officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation expressed an interest in improving the turn lanes at the Industrial Ave. intersection. At the time, discussions had centered on the possibility of Tru Shrimp constructing a shrimp-raising facility in Madison.
During summer 2009, Madison helped James River Equipment Co. with its move to a new location along SD-34 by contributing $125,000 for the construction of a new highway turn lane.
Under a previous executive director, the LAIC made the request to the city on behalf of the John Deere dealership, which was moving from its old location south of Madison on 455th Ave. to a new area east of Lakeview Industrial Park. A new turning lane for the dealership, which was under construction, was expected to help customers and suppliers drive in and out of James River Equipment from SD-34.
Police computers
The city commissioners approved a transfer of funds for the Police Department that will help with the department's purchase of several new computers.
Police Chief Justin Meyer asked that the commissioners approve an $8,000 transfer from his department's technology reserve fund to an office supply fund. Meyer said he wanted to purchase four new computers -- three laptop for patrol vehicles and one computer used in the police station.
According to Meyer, he originally wanted to replace only three computers used in department vehicles, but recently a fourth computer used in the police offices had "crashed" and also needed replacing.
Meyer had presented city officials with an invoice from Keltek Inc. of Baxter, Iowa, with an estimate of $16,000 for four tablets and four keyboards.
Keltek's estimate offered the four Panasonic Toughbook CF-33 tablet computers to the police department at a cost of $3,396 each, or about $13,580 for four. The company also offered the purchase of four CF-33 premium keyboards at $596 each, or $2,350 for four.
After Meyer's presentation, Commissioner Mike Waldner, the city's public safety commissioner, told the other commissioners that he supported the computer purchase, saying that buying the equipment was the "...right way to go."