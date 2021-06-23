Small projects and big ideas go together for Heather DeVries. Having recently returned from Texas, the Madison native is working to fill a special niche in the community.
Through her business, Whiskey Holler Woodworking, DeVries is available to do home improvement and home repair projects. As time permits, she also plans to build custom pieces of furniture and to provide training for other women who are interested in learning to do home repair projects themselves.
"It's hard work. It's very hard work, but I thoroughly enjoy working with my hands," DeVries said.
Her specialty will be small jobs -- fences, decks and minor remodeling projects. She describes them as "the little jobs that contractors don't want to mess with." She became aware of the need after her father had a stroke. Her parents' home needed adaptations so he could remain at home.
One contractor took so long to complete the ramp, working it in around larger projects, that she finally finished it herself with the help of friends. The other contractor finished remodeling the bathroom in a single day, but the family paid "top dollar" to get the project done in a timely fashion.
DeVries started her business in Texas when she returned to her husband and three children after helping her parents during her father's initial convalescence. While in South Dakota during that interval, she had built fences and decks with a friend in Sioux Falls.
That experience -- as well as remodeling experience she gained over the years as she and her husband bought fixer-uppers, gutted them and rebuilt them -- inspired her to continue doing work she loved.
"When I was 11 years old, I asked for my first woodworking kit," she said. She asked for power tools. Her parents substituted safer tools, which she then used to build birdhouses for her neighborhood.
"I love working with wood," she said. "I can create anything with wood."
Previously, she worked as a supply chain manager for Skeeter Brush Trucks, LLC, a company that specializes in building fire trucks used for wildland fires. From that experience, she learned a lesson in customer service that she brings to her business.
When DeVries bids a project, she will also indicate when the project will be done. If she can start earlier or is delayed for any reason, she will communicate that information.
"It takes two minutes to give somebody a call and say, `Hey! I'll be late'," she said.
Establishing both her business and her reputation as someone who does quality work in a reliable manner is just the beginning, as far as DeVries is concerned. In time, she wants to shape her business through both the work she does and the employees she hires.
"My goal is to turn my business into a female-oriented business," she said. She believes that women will feel safer having women working in their homes rather than men.
She will train women who have a strong work ethic and a willingness to do a job well. However, she will also train women who are not planning to go to work.
"I plan to hold workshops for women who want to learn how to use tools," she said.
DeVries said many home repairs are relatively easy, and women can learn to do them. However, they must feel comfortable with tools to tackle the jobs.
In addition to doing home improvement projects in the area, DeVries is hoping to continue making furniture. On her Facebook page, Whisky Holler Woodworking, she has photos of some of her projects, including a farmhouse style trash cabinet and an oak barndoor TV console.
DeVries can be contacted either through Facebook Messenger or at 605-480-1753.