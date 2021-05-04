FFA, 4-H give elementary students hands-on experience; students organize petting zoo

The weekend's balmy temperatures dropped by Monday morning, but that did not cool the enthusiasm of students from Madison Elementary who attended a petting zoo at the Lake County 4-H grounds.
"Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!" they chirped to every unknown adult in sight as they migrated from one area to another.
Co-hosted by the Madison High School FFA and Lake County 4-H, the petting zoo featured everything from common farm animals like calves, pigs and sheep to Cavalier King Charles spaniels and an alpaca.
"I think it's good to educate little kids about them," said FFA member Katie Klein, who brought in sheep for the children to touch. "They aren't around them as much as we are."
The Madison FFA traditionally hosts a petting zoo for children in the lower elementary grades during FFA Week. However, this year, due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the group did not organize one. That decision changed when elementary teachers called to request one, according to FFA adviser Austin Kesteloot.
"There's so many of our students who don't have a chance to see these kinds of animals," kindergarten teacher Jennifer Englert said as she monitored a group of children delighted by a two-week-old black Angus calf.
Some of the children, though, revealed their farm roots. When several classmates picked up hay from the floor outside the goat pen and began feeding it to the goats, one young voice could clearly be heard saying, "That's not feed; that's bedding."
Kesteloot said the petting zoo is normally held at the high school, but due to concerns about COVID, he contacted 4-H adviser Jennifer Hayford to see if that group would like to partner with the FFA club this year. Collaborating on the project made sense to both of them.
"FFA kids and 4-H kids are one and the same," Hayford explained. She could also see a secondary benefit for the Lake County 4-H program.
"It gets them out on the grounds and they ask questions," she said. This exposure at a young age may interest students in 4-H.
Holding the petting zoo on the 4-H grounds made sense for safety purposes as well.
"We could be outside and spread out," Kesteloot said. Students in pre-K through second grades were able to attend.
East of the barns, children could pet sheep and horses. The docile sheep, a cross between Suffolk and Hampshire, readily trotted over to the children so they could feel the woolly spring coats.
Two ducks, a Swedish Blue and Khaki Campbell, waddled around in a pen and groomed themselves in a pan of water. FFA member Cooper Hoffman handled them as easily as if they were puppies, to the delight of students who then had the opportunity to stroke their feathers.
"The high schoolers do a good job of talking to the younger students about their animals," Hayford observed.
In one barn, where the Angus calf and chickens were also on display, Ella Fischer's Broken Polish rabbits were a hit. White with black markings, the small white rabbits sat calmly in Fischer's hands as numerous little hands stroked their soft fur.
The spaniels were in the breezeway between two barns with the goats, pigs and alpaca in the adjoining barn. The alpaca, with its long neck, wide face and liquid brown eyes, was also a hit. Most children thought he was a llama, according to FFA member Lily Sunde.
While both are known as camelids, members of the same biological family as camels, there are differences. Most notable is the different size; alpacas are smaller.
The wool on alpacas is also finer and softer. Sunde said she has owned the alpaca, a rescue animal named Johnny Cash, for less than a year and has not yet sheared him, but she knows the wool is valuable, often sold by the ounce rather than the pound.
Surprisingly few children were interested in petting him, preferring instead to look into his face, which gives the impression of open curiosity. Many did not even notice the goat in the pen with him. Sunde explained that Johnny Cash does not like to be alone and hangs out with the goats.
All of the animals at the petting zoo are owned by FFA members. Kesteloot said this approach works well because they are able to address the questions posed by the young students.
"They can explain better because they know the animals," he indicated.
He noted that in addition to asking questions, the young students also want to share their own stories, making the experience a rich one for them.
"It brings back memories of other times they've come in contact with animals," Kesteloot said.
He did not know how many young students would be viewing the animals during the two hours when visits were scheduled. The classes, with students bundled in coats, came in shifts and rotated through the areas where animals were on display.