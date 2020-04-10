Johnson fields tough questions during virtual classroom visit

Students at Oldham-Ramona didn't cut Rep. Dusty Johnson any slack on Thursday when he met with them via Zoom to answer their questions.
The students wanted to know if grain and livestock commodities could be removed from the Chicago Board of Trade. They wanted to know if they would be able to return to their classrooms in the fall. They wanted to know when the stock market was going to recover.
During the 40-minute session, they covered a wide range of topics, but the topic to which they returned most often was the coronavirus, which has disrupted their school year and the lives of people across the nation.
Robert Bergstrom, the teacher who coordinated the virtual visit, said this is a difficult time for students.
When he learned Johnson had reached out to school administrators and offered to meet with students, he felt it would be beneficial for his students to speak with someone in government. Not only would it give them a break from their regular classroom work, but it would also give them a better understanding of government's role in addressing the crisis.
"He was able to bring it to their level," Bergstrom said of Johnson's answers.
Bergstrom, who teaches business and computers, had students prepare questions in advance which he reviewed prior to the Zoom session. However, he did not choose the questions. Instead, students volunteered to ask one of their prepared questions.
To ensure adequate participation -- and to increase the likelihood that Johnson would take time to visit a small school -- Bergstrom included four classes in the session: personal finance, sports entertainment and marketing, foundations of technology, and seventh-grade computers. More than 30 students attended the Q&A session.
"I think it was a great experience for the kids," Bergstrom said.
After spring break, he will discuss the virtual visit with the classes.
"I want to give them some time to reflect a bit," he explained.
In response to the question about agricultural commodities on the Chicago Board of Trade, Johnson said it was a risk management strategy to protect producers from the ups and downs of the market.
"We've decided we don't want to put people out of business by having that much exposure," he said, adding that with the current system, producers could lock in a profit.
Johnson told students he serves on two committees: the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Committee on Education and Labor. He said both are important to the people of South Dakota because agriculture is the state's No. 1 industry and education is "the pathway out of poverty, the pathway to a successful life."
He indicated the House is not meeting at present, but members of Congress were working from home, writing bills, reading bills and addressing letters from their constituents. He said he is also making classroom visits.
"The economy is not going to get back to growing until we vanquish the coronavirus," Johnson said in response to the first of several questions related to the topic.
He explained COVID-19 differs from strep throat because there is no treatment for the disease, and he expressed the hope that an effective treatment would be on the market by late summer or early fall. Johnson said the stock market would recover "pretty quickly" after that happened.
Despite the CDC's recommendation that gatherings be limited to 10 and Gov. Kristi Noem's executive order instructing people to follow CDC guidelines, Johnson told students that pastors, not the government, have determined church congregations should not meet. He explained the difference between essential and non-essential businesses, using a grocery store as an example.
"If you didn't have a grocery store, people would die," Johnson said.
He refuted the idea that the federal government has been slow to respond to the coronavirus, noting the first legislation was passed on March 8. He pulled out a graph which showed cases elsewhere in the world and noted there were fewer cases in the States at that time than elsewhere in the world.
"We were passing legislation when there were almost no cases in our half of the world," Johnson said.
He commended the people of South Dakota for their "high level of compliance" with CDC guidelines and said that by following those recommendations, they had "flattened the curve aggressively in South Dakota."
In the five days prior to Johnson's virtual visit, the number of positive cases in South Dakota more than doubled from 212 on April 4 to 447 on April 9.
When asked how he and his family are coping, Johnson said their house seems too small with three boys doing homework while he is also working from home. He also said it's "hard to be cooped up" but they find the most difficult aspect to be the uncertainty.
"We don't know how long this will last," he said.
In response to questions about school, Johnson repeatedly said those decisions would be made at the local level. While there will be no standardized testing, decisions regarding other testing would be made locally. Similarly, decisions about graduation would be made locally.
Johnson did express concerns about the effects that school closures may have on students. He said he expected to see the achievement gap widen between disadvantaged students and their peers. He also expects some mental health repercussions, especially for students who come from challenging backgrounds and benefit from a positive school environment.
A silver lining Johnson identified relates to distance learning. He believes educators are learning to be more effective using this tool.
Bergstrom admits that some days are challenging, but he feels his students were prepared for distance learning. Prior to the closure, he was using a learning management tool which enabled students who missed classes due to illness or a school activity to access classroom materials.
He meets with his classes daily at the assigned time and uses the chat capabilities of the program to interact with students. He is hoping that as a result of this experience, the state Legislature will pass a bill next year allowing school districts to use e-learning days to make up snow days in the future.