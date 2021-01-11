Pardy promoted to brigadier general in National Guard

RAPID CITY -- Patrick Pardy of Howard was promoted to the rank of brigadier general in the South Dakota Army National Guard during a ceremony at Camp Rapid on Saturday.
Pardy will serve as the land component commander for Joint Force Headquarters in Rapid City.
"Being promoted to brigadier general is the single greatest honor of my military career and it is the culmination of all the great work done by the leaders, peers and soldiers I have been lucky enough to work with -- all of whom I will be eternally grateful to," Pardy said. "I am also the recipient of the love and support of an amazing family, which was the number one factor to my making it to this point in my career. Finally, I must thank Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette for the confidence he has shown in me with this selection."
In this position, Pardy will serve as the Golden Coyote training exercise commander, responsible for planning, coordination, resourcing and execution of the exercise. His assignment also includes serving as the deputy director of the SDNG joint staff; and he will serve as the joint task force commander when activated in times of emergency -- ensuring planning and execution for assigned missions.
Pardy has more than 34 years of military service, first enlisting in the SDNG in 1986 as a combat engineer. In 1992, he received his commission as an engineer officer through the University of South Dakota ROTC program.
During his career, Pardy served in a variety of command and staff positions, such as engineer platoon leader and intelligence officer and operations officer positions at the battalion, brigade and state levels. His command assignments include Company B, 153rd Engineer Battalion, 153rd Engineer Battalion and 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.
Pardy has also served on multiple combat deployments -- deploying twice to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
Pardy holds a bachelor of science degree and Juris Doctorate degree from the University of South Dakota and a master's degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.
In his civilian career, Pardy serves as a circuit judge in South Dakota's Third Judicial Circuit in Madison.