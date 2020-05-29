The staff at Lake County 911 Communications is asking county residents to take more time to cooperate with emergency officials when inadvertent, accidental 911 calls are sent out over landlines or through cell phones.
April Denholm, communications director for Lake County 911, reported that during the Memorial Day weekend, her staff received 24 accidental 911 calls. Of those, 18 callers simply hung up on the dispatcher. One caller did remain on the line to explain the error.
According to Denholm, five of the Lake County accidental calls were caused by children playing with phones. Law-enforcement officers had to check with the residents where the five calls originated to make certain that no problems existed.
Denholm said some of the accidental calls took the form of "open line" calls in which no one is present at the other end and 911 dispatchers only hear background noise.
911 dispatchers and first-responders typically investigate all 911 calls to determine whether a caller needs assistance. Double-checking can include multiple callbacks and texts and in-person welfare checks performed by officers, if 911 dispatchers have received a specific location.
The 911 dispatcher sometimes receives a specific location and sometimes only has an area location for an emergency call.
Denholm asks everyone involved with an accidental 911 call to remain on the line. 911 calls are connected differently from other phone calls in that the connection is initiated no matter how quickly the call is hung up. An interrupted 911 call is considered an "abandoned call" and the attempted contact is checked out.
Denholm asks parents to not let their young children play with landline or cell phones as toys. Cell phones that do not have operating contracts or calling minutes can continue to provide cell-phone service as long as they have an active battery.
Through a federal communications agreement, cell phones can still transmit 911 calls even if their regular-call use is inactive. To disable a cell phone completely, the user must remove the phone's battery.
Cell phone owners can check with the manufacturer or call provider about disabling emergency-calling options. Some cell phones can emergency-dial via a key signal, vocal command or emergency button.
Authorities are not interested in prosecuting anyone for accidental 911 calls, and they ask that phone users remain on the line to clear up any inadvertent calls. The fix will take a minute of assistance in helping authorities.