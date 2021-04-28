Regular season events at Prairie Village

When a public health crisis was addressed as a political issue in 2020, decision-makers faced a quandary. They could consider the public health risks in making their decisions, or they could cross their fingers and hope for the best. Either way, they faced harsh criticism.
While the echo of that dilemma can still be heard, a nationwide effort to address the public health crisis as such with mass vaccinations has changed the landscape. With that, decision-makers can issue a sigh of relief. Among them is Faron Wahl, Prairie Village manager.
"My intent is to focus on getting back to a full season and doing it well," he said.
Last year, the village was open to visitors and campers, but no events were held. Not only were the pageant, concerts and car show canceled, but so was the annual Steam Threshing Jamboree for the first time in the organization's history.
This year, apart from school tours, a normal year is planned.
"Some of our bigger events will have as big of attendance as usual," Wahl projected.
The season kicks off with the annual consignment auction on Saturday, followed by opening day on Sunday. The next event will be the Miss Prairie Village and Miss Prairie Princess Pageant on June 6.
The experience of visitors and campers for summer events is expected to be "largely normal," said Wahl. The exception will be the carousel; some adjustments must be made before it will be operational.
"A wood carousel of its age requires the adjustments be made in the temperature it will be used in," he explained.
Last year, neither the carousel nor the train was used. It was believed the coronavirus could be passed through contact with surfaces touched by an infected person. Suitable precautions could have damaged the carousel.
As more has become known and as more people have become vaccinated, the guidelines provided by the CDC and state Department of Health have changed. Consequently, similar precautions are not necessary this year.
"Right now, we're planning to run them," Wahl said about both the carousel and the train. "All these things are subject to the weather."
While the year is expected to be a good one, the season is off to a slow start.
"Normally, I start getting school tour requests by Thanksgiving," Wahl indicated. This year, he had not received any by March and has only received tentative inquiries since then.
"I don't find that surprising," he said. "Each school has their own set of rules."
Wahl said the feel of a visit would be different this year, not only because there would be fewer groups on the grounds but also because the carousel is not running. He has not stocked the gift shop with the kinds of souvenirs that are popular with students.
"There are a very few that might come for a partial day visit," he said. "I anticipate next spring we'll be back to seeing the typical requests for school tours."
The Northern Bull Riding Tour will be coming on June 11, with two changes: Dakota Darling Boutique will be setting up a trailer offering women's clothing, and a championship buckle will be offered.
"It typically grabs the attention of the contestants," Wahl indicated.
In scheduling the concert season, he said that he listens to requests and tries to offer variety. This year, the first show is "Divas Gone Country" on June 19.
"We had a variation on that three years ago," Wahl noted. The trio also does Divas on Broadway and Divas through the Decades.
Divas Gone Country "celebrates the sights and sounds of America's Heartland feature music by some of the `Queens of Country'," according to the group's website. The show is described as fast-paced and interactive.
Wahl is bringing back by request the Beatles tribute band, Abbey Road, on July 10. They last performed at the Lawrence Welk Opera House in 2019. The concert season will wrap up on July 24 with a Fleetwood Mac tribute, Landslide.
"I've had a number of requests to bring something of that category," Wahl stated.
There will be a variety show on June 27 and the car show on Aug. 1. However, the highlight of the season is expected to be the 58th annual Steam Threshing Jamboree featuring International Harvester which will be held Aug. 26-29.
"We're thrilled to have International Harvester. It's going to be an exciting year with them," Wahl said. Those who were disappointed when last year's Jamboree featuring John Deere was canceled won't have to wait long to see their favorite tractor.
"There isn't any significant delay. We'll have International Harvester this year and come right back in 2022 with John Deere. Both of those are among the most well-established farm equipment manufacturers in this country's ag history," Wahl said.
Regarding the summer season, he did issue a word of caution. While widespread vaccinations and more information about COVID-19 make outdoor events appear safe, public safety will remain a priority.
"We'll have to evaluate events as they come," he stated. However, his enthusiasm for upcoming events is clearly evident as he speaks about the coming season.
"We're excited to have regular-season events," Wahl said.