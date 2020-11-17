Staff with the Madison Central School District notified local families late Monday afternoon that the school district was informed that two persons associated with the elementary and high schools had tested positive with COVID-19.
Staff members sent out an email announcing that a student or staff member at Madison Elementary School and a student or staff member at Madison High School had tested positive for the coronavirus.
However, health-care officials have determined that the positive cases did not involve any close contacts for the schools.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson noted that despite the lack of close contacts, staff would inform parents and guardians of any positive COVID-19 cases.