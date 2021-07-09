School officials will swear in Lori Schultz and Steve Nelson to new three-year terms on the Madison School Board when they meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in Room 400 at the high school.
The board members will move on to review the year-end financial transactions for the 2020-21 school year. After holding a public-comment period, they will close their initial meeting.
Then, the school board members will start their first regular meeting of the 2021-22 school year with Mitchell Brooks, business manager, presiding over the start of the meeting.
The board members will move to elect their president and vice president for the new school year.
They will review personnel actions that include hiring Diane Friesz as a middle-school paraprofessional to replace Nicole Johnson; Nicole Frank as a middle-school paraprofessional to replace Melissa Blessington; and Kendra Paulson as a paraprofessional to replace Ashley Bult.
In other business, the board members will consider:
-- Listening to any reports from school administrators.
-- Designating the Madison Daily Leader as the district's official newspaper.
-- Designating BankWest, Dakotaland Federal Credit Union, East River Federal Credit Union, First Bank & Trust, First Premier Bank, Great Western Bank and Wells Fargo Bank as financial depositories.
-- Appointing Brooks as the treasurer of all district funds and authorizing him to sign all checks approved by the board members, including the trust and custodial and imprest fund checks, appointing the board president as cosigner of all checks approved by the board, and authorizing the superintendent or another board member to sign checks in the absence of the business manager and board president.
-- Designating MCSD's bonded employees as the business manager and bookkeeper at $100,000 each and the activities director at $15,000.
-- Designating Lammers & Kleibacker LLP as the school district's legal counsel.
-- Appointing the MCSD business manager as the authorized representative for the food service program, Title programs and IDEA federal funding applications, and the superintendent as the authorized representative for all other federal and state programs.
-- Joining the Associated School Boards of South Dakota-sponsored emergency school bus assistance pact.
-- Approving the publication of staff salaries for 2021-22 school year.
-- Appointing Madison Central's standing committees.
-- Appointing Brad Eichmann, Stan Fods and Dan Hall as surplus property appraisers.
-- Designating the school district's regular board meetings as occurring on the second Monday of every month at 5:30 p.m., unless they are rescheduled.
-- Adopting district policies for the 2021-22 school year, which are considered official. However, school officials can make additions and revisions to the policies during the school year.
-- Approving a facilities-usage agreement with Dakota State University.
-- Approving a busing proposal for open-enrolled students from the Oldham-Ramona, Chester and Rutland school districts.
-- Reviewing the candidates for an S.D. High School Activities Association runoff election and casting an election ballot.
The school board members have scheduled a closed session at the end of the meeting to discuss marketing or pricing strategies by a board or commission of a business owned by the state or a political subdivision, in which public discussions would prove harmful to the business' competitive position.