Bear hunt, art activities offered to help children cope

Thus far -- knock on wood -- COVID-19 has not reached Lake County. However, schools have been closed since South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem made the request earlier this month, and businesses have been adapting to the ever-changing situation by providing services in ways that limit contact and allow customers to maintain a safe distance from one another.
Recognizing the need to maintain a sense of community at a time when people could become isolated from one another, many are finding ways to reach out to one another without coming in direct contact with each other.
Most recently, hearts have been popping up around town and businesses have been using windows to post encouraging messages.
One of the first efforts to strengthen community feeling, though, popped up on Facebook the same day by two women who didn't even know each other. Both Shellie Eich, who works at Gary's Bakery, and Martha Richardson, who operates Inner Healing, decided to start a bear hunt in Madison.
"It was something that a friend of mine from back east sent me," Eich said.
Based on the book "We're Going on a Bear Hunt" by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury, the community project involves putting a bear of some sort in a window for passers-by to see. Eich said the idea appealed to her because she has seen the response of children to the bears that were in the window at Gary's.
"I've had bears in the bakery window for six to eight months," she indicated. "I thought it would be something nice to do."
She also thought it would be a way to help people get out with their families to get some fresh air.
"We're going through a pretty rough time," Eich said. "I thought it would be something kids would have fun with."
The bear hunt appealed to Richardson as a parent. She was looking for ways to get outdoors with her son Corwin when she saw the idea posted elsewhere on Facebook. She copied it to one of the Madison area events groups to see what would happen.
"After two days, it just went crazy," she said.
However, the response was faster than that. Within hours after posting the bear hunt on Facebook, Richardson and her son went for a walk and found two bears. By the next day, there were 17 in their neighborhood. The following day, the weather wasn't conducive to walking, so they decided to go for a drive.
"We ended up counting over 40 bears in windows," Richardson said.
She feels that these kinds of community-wide efforts are important when social distancing is being recommended as the primary way to stop the spread of the virus which can lead to COVID-19.
"Anything for people to look at as they're walking is great, anything that says society is there and people care," Richardson said. "I think it's really important that we all stay in contact."
Like the women who started the bear hunt, Christina Blessinger, owner and instructor at the Purple Paintbrush Children's Art Studio, is concerned about the children in the Madison community.
"This is a hard time psychologically for kids," she said. "There have been a lot of changes all happening very quickly."
With the disruptions to their lives, she has been looking for ways to support children and their families. For the month of April, these efforts will have a double benefit. They help to keep the studio open virtually and offer children the opportunity to do the projects to which they are accustomed.
"I had all these supplies ready for the next month's art activities," Blessinger said, explaining the starting point for her approach.
She prepared art kits and then made videos to demonstrate how to do the projects. Parents could pick up the kits for their children and then -- if they chose -- work on the projects with the children.
"That went really, really well," she indicated.
Moving forward, though, she will have to be more creative because online craft stores are selling out of paint. Knowing that teachers might be challenged in their efforts to assign art projects, she has begun to post ideas for children to draw in art journals on the Purple Paintbrush's Facebook page twice a week.
Blessinger emphasizes that an art journal doesn't have to be a fancy book. An art journal can be the back of a cereal box folded in half with paper stapled between the improvised cover. The objective is to have a place in which to work.
"I really believe in getting kids in their art journals," she said. "They need to be thinking about art."
Not all of her suggestions involve indoor activities, though. On a glorious spring day recently, she suggested that children do chalk drawings for their neighbors while maintaining social distancing.
"I'm trying to make things lighthearted and fun," she said. She believes these activities will not only bring a smile to children's faces but will also be soothing and therapeutic as they cope with the challenges posed by the current circumstances.
"It's a unique situation that calls for unique solutions," Blessinger said.
To access this resource and to discover future ideas, follow Purple Paintbrush Children's Art Studio on Facebook.
