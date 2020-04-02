Jerry Seitz to retire from city Electric Department

On Friday, Jerry Seitz will spend his last day working as the electric utility supervisor for the Madison Electric Department.
Seitz worked for the city utility for the last 24 years, making his way up from a city electrician to his current supervisor's role.
He has worked in the field for 35 years after completing a two-year electrical construction and maintenance course at Mitchell Vo-Tech, now called Mitchell Technical Institute.
After completing the electrician's course, Seitz worked in the private sector for Goth Electric and later Bob's Electric of Madison, both local electrical contractors. Then, he grew more interested in working full-time as an electrical lineman. Seitz was hired by Madison's Electric Department in November 1995.
"The thing about the `line' job is that you're busy all of the time," Seitz said. "There's no down time to get bored."
Madison officials helped stave off boredom for the municipal electricians during the last 12 years by organizing and funding annual improvement projects that upgraded the city's electric grid. Since 1998, city officials selected Madison neighborhoods to receive electrical infrastructure improvements that have included moving overhead transformers to ground level and installing new transmission wire and moving the electrical lines underground.
Madison funded the improvements at about $500,000 annually, money that Seitz said was "...invested in moving overhead lines below ground and bringing other electrical equipment to ground level." The city planned its last major improvements for this summer.
In retirement, Seitz wants to travel to the Pacific Northwest. He's looking forward to touring Oregon, Washington and northern California.
"Traveling to Oregon especially, that's something that I've wanted to do for a long time," Seitz said.
Even if he has to delay travel for a while, Seitz plans to keep his life interesting.
"I just became a grandfather for the first time," he said.
His grandson Jackson is 1 month old, and Seitz wants to give him plenty of attention.
"For a while, I have a pretty full list of things to do -- a lot of spoiling my grandkid and fishing, hunting and traveling," Seitz said.
He and his wife Kim have three daughters -- Nicole, Kara and Sonia -- all currently living in Sioux Falls. Kim Seitz retired from her full-time position in the spring of 2019 as a Title I instructor at Madison Elementary School. She returned to the Madison Central School District last fall to work as a part-time Title I instructor for the 2019-20 school year.
