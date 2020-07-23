The Lake County Sheriff's Department released information in Wednesday concerning an investigation into an alleged vehicle vs. pedestrian, hit-and-run accident that occurred a couple of miles south of Lake Madison last weekend.
Sheriff Tim Walburg reported that at midnight on Sunday, Lake County emergency personnel were called to a vehicle-pedestrian injury accident near the intersection of 459th Ave. and 239th St., a site located about 8 miles southeast of Madison.
During an incident investigation, sheriff's deputies learned that several people had gathered at an abandoned farmsite, were celebrating a high school graduation and were consuming alcohol.
A pickup driven by Casey Renaas, 19, of rural Nunda had arrived at the celebration and allegedly struck a pedestrian. Law-enforcement officers were told that Renaas left the scene after he was told that he hit someone with his vehicle, a 2013 Ford F-150.
The hit-and-run victim, an 18-year-old female from rural Madison, was taken by ambulance to the Madison hospital. The staff at Madison Regional Health System later airlifted her to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls for treatment for serious injuries related to the incident.
Renaas was later located and charged with hit and run causing bodily injury, underage consumption of alcohol, and zero tolerance driving under the influence.