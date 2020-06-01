School district officials are working with a preliminary budget of $15.37 million to fund the Madison Central School District during the 2020-21 school year.
The budget proposal was presented to the school board members during their May meeting. The board members scheduled a budget hearing at 5:45 p.m. on June 8, the date of their June regular meeting.
According to Mitchell Brooks, school district business manager, the district's finance committee was scheduled to meet before the June 8 school board meeting, review the preliminary budget and make any changes considered necessary.
The district's preliminary budget for next year was about $297,000 less than the $15.67 million budget approved for the 2019-20 school year.
Madison Central officials proposed that the funding for the capital-outlay budget would decrease by $96,500 to about $2.5 million during the upcoming school year. They also proposed that the budget for the special-education fund decrease by about $150,000 to $1.92 million in the 2020-21 budget.
The biggest change in the school district's budget centers on Madison Central no longer having a balance in a separate pension fund. Several years ago, state lawmakers changed the character of managing school pension expenses by making those costs part of the general fund. A separate pension fund had a $256,000 balance in the district's 2019-20 budget. Next year, the balance for a separate pension fund is zeroed out. Madison Central's general fund balance is expected to increase by about $198,500 during the school year to $8.62 million.
Madison Central officials proposed that the school district budget about $441,400 for bond redemption during the next school year, which is $8,550 more than in the 2019-20 budget.
In the proposed 2020-21 budget, school officials have provided $626,000 for the food service fund, a $21,000 increase from the previous budget.
Madison Central's health plan has a balance of $1.24 million proposed for next year, a $22,000 decrease. The school district attributes all of the $1.24 million expense to self-insurance costs. The driver's education fund operated by the school district has the same amount budgeted as the previous year, $18,500.
To fund the 2020-21 budget, Madison Central officials expect to collect $10.03 million from local revenue sources, including about $8.16 million from property taxes. They also budgeted receiving $131,400 from county revenue sources.
The school officials expect to receive $3.96 million in state revenue to help fund the 2020-21 budget. They also budgeted receiving about $984,000 in federal revenue.
School district officials budgeted $6.69 million for instruction expenses, which included $1.96 million for the elementary school, $1.3 million for the middle school, $1.79 million for the high school and $1.64 million for special programs.
The preliminary budget includes spending $1.11 million on debt service for the Madison Central School District, which includes $441,000 in bond redemption and $673,000 from the capital outlay fund.