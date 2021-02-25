Two area housing commissions received federal grants this week to help improve and preserve public housing in the Madison and Howard communities.
The Madison Housing and Redevelopment Commission was awarded a grant of $147,026 through the Capital Fund Program, which is overseen by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Howard Housing and Redevelopment Commission received a grant of $33,633 from the same HUD program.
Terry Lee of the Howard Housing and Redevelopment Commission said the group has plans to spend the federal funds on the maintenance and upkeep of the Sunrise Terrace Apartment complex in Howard. According to Lee, the commission is following a five-year plan for the complex, which rents one- and two-bedroom apartments on an income-based scale. He said the commission plans to spend the money on expenses that include lighting and bathroom upgrades, sidewalk repair and appliance replacement.
The Madison Housing and Redevelopment Commission oversees the operation of Lakeview Tower on Washington Ave. and the Madison Townhomes and 8-Plex Apartments, both on N. Harth Ave.
HUD officials awarded about $3 million to 25 housing authorities in communities across South Dakota. The Volga Housing and Redevelopment Commission received $35,655 through the 2021 grant program.
In total, HUD presented $34 million during this year's annual grant program to improve and preserve public housing in six states within its Rocky Mountain region. The housing authorities are expected to use the funding to modernize housing for families and seniors by making capital investments in their public housing units. The housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs, making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems, or installing water-conservation measures.
The per-state grant distributions for HUD's Rocky Mountain Region were Colorado $18.1 million, Montana $4 million, North Dakota $3.58 million, Utah $3.7 million and Wyoming $1.6 million.
Matthew Ammon, HUD's acting secretary, oversaw the 2021 Capital Grant distribution. HUD officials noted that for more than 80 years, the federal government has invested billions of dollars in developing and maintaining public housing.