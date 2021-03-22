The staff with Madison's public schools sent out an announcement at the end of last week indicated that two persons associated with the schools had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Madison Central School District staff members announced by email on Friday afternoon that they had received confirmation of one student or staff member at Madison Middle School who had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson noted in the email that health-care officials reported no close contacts for persons associated with the school district. Jorgenson said that although the latest COVID-19 situation did not involve any close contacts, school staff would inform families of any COVID-19 positive cases.
Also on Friday, staff announced that one student or staff member at Madison High School had tested positive for COVID-19. The high school is working with South Dakota Department of Health officials to determine if any additional persons are considered close contacts.
The high school staff will provide related information to SDDoH officials. If health-care officials believe a child is considered a possible close contact, the school district will send out another email letter to those families. School staff will also follow up with a phone call.
SDDoH officials will make determinations of any students identified as a close contact, and they will contact parents with that information.